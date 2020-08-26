Armas made his last roll of the dice at that point, sending in Omir Fernandez for Marc Rzatkowski at forward. The game was wide open from then on through four minutes of second-half stoppage time. Przybylko helped pass the closing moments with a smart run to the corner, where he stood over the ball and dared Red Bulls players to either take it or shove him. They tried the former for a while, then gave up and resorted to the latter.