Sky Blue fans will be staying up late to watch Margaret Purce and McCall Zerboni make their debuts for the team. Zerboni could be locking horns with the Reign’s Allie Long, a stalwart of the team’s midfield. Watch out for Reign forward Bethany Balcer, who emerged from the NAIA’s Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Mich., to become last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year. The team’s back line includes New Hope’s Amber Brooks.