After two entertaining games Saturday, the NWSL Challenge Cup resumes with four midweek contests. There are also big matchups in Spain, Germany, and England.
Here is your viewer’s guide to what to watch.
- Sky Blue FC is ready to play in the NWSL Challenge Cup after the coronavirus pandemic upended a much-anticipated year
- Mallory Pugh is sad not to be playing in NWSL Challenge Cup with Sky Blue FC, but knows it’s for the best
- Former Liverpool star John Barnes wants to see more progress in fight against racism
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielder Kristie Mewis hope to use this summer to raise their standing with U.S. national team coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Utah’s squad includes veteran U.S. right back Kelley O’Hara, an intriguing rookie forward in Sicklerville’s Tziarra King, and three players who played for the old Philadelphia Independence: forward Amy Rodriguez, playmaker Verónica Boquete and Pottstown-born goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart.
Tuesday, 4 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
It’s always a big deal when these two Spanish giants meet. Lionel Messi and Barcelona really need a win, having dropped points on Saturday at Celta Vigo by giving up an 88th-minute equalizer. Atlético is led by veteran Spanish forward Diego Costa and 20-year-old Portuguese phenom João Félix.
Tuesday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Sky Blue fans will be staying up late to watch Margaret Purce and McCall Zerboni make their debuts for the team. Zerboni could be locking horns with the Reign’s Allie Long, a stalwart of the team’s midfield. Watch out for Reign forward Bethany Balcer, who emerged from the NAIA’s Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Mich., to become last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year. The team’s back line includes New Hope’s Amber Brooks.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS All Access)
The Red Stars ousted the Thorns from last year’s playoffs, and the memories still linger. Chicago’s Julie Ertz vs. Portland’s Lindsey Horan is a star-studded midfield matchup, though Horan might not play after taking a pounding – and possibly a concussion – from North Carolina on Saturday. Thorns rookie forward Morgan Weaver made her pro debut in that game, and showed hints of her major potential.
Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Rose Lavelle starred for the Spirit in their 2-1 opening night win over Chicago. Now she and Andi Sullivan face Sam Mewis and Debinha as Washington tests itself against the NWSL’s best team.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Thanks to a 6-1 win over Köln on the season’s last day, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen escaped the Bundesliga’s automatic relegation places and earned a shot at salvation through a playoff. Heidenheim finished third in the second division to get a shot at an upset and promotion.
First-place Arminia Bielefeld and second-place Stuttgart – coached by Wayne, N.J., native Pellegrino Matarazzo – earned the automatic promotion spots, while Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderdborn are going down.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
A week after ending its 30-year title drought, Liverpool will walk onto the two-time reigning Premier League winners’ field as champions of England. As is tradition in England, Manchester City’s players will give Liverpool’s players a guard of honor as they emerge from the tunnel.