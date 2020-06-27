“The day that we were told we would be going into quarantine, [back] then we didn’t think it would be that long — we thought maybe a week, two weeks, you know, and then it turned into a month and then two months,” said centerback Gina Lewandowski, a Lehigh Valley native and Lehigh alum. “The last five weeks [since] we started preseason, we were all just really excited to get out on the field and we kind of feel the excitement creeping in. And of course we’re a little bit nervous as any team is, but there’s a lot of excitement going into the tournament.”