European club leagues return to action this weekend with a slate that includes some of the biggest rivalry games in the world.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top action to watch.
Friday, 1 p.m. (beIN Sports)
Rennes' 17-year-old phenom Eduardo Camavinga is the new hot prospect in European soccer, and his recent exploits with France’s national team have brought even more hype. Camavinga scored his first national team goal last week in a friendly against Ukraine, becoming Les Bleus’ youngest scorer in over a century. On top of that, it was an audacious overhead kick. Four days later, Camavinga got Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey after France’s scoreless tie with Portugal, and said on his Snapchat that he’d never wash it.
The next day, Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19. Camavinga is going to have to wash that jersey, and he, along with the whole French team, needs to be careful about a lot more than that.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
Scotland’s legendary Old Firm rivalry gets the U.S. broadcast stage it deserves, and both teams' many fans here will rightly be happy. And for the first time since Rangers returned to the Scottish Premier League four years ago, there’s actual drama in the standings. Rangers are a point ahead of nine-time reigning champions Celtic, though with 10 games played to Celtic’s nine. There won’t be any fans in the stands at Celtic Park, but there will be a full helping of drama.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
The season’s first Merseyside Derby is even bigger than usual because Everton is atop the Premier League. Sure, it’s only through four games, but the Toffees are up there on merit. James Rodriguez has been great. Liverpool, meanwhile, was stunningly blown out by Aston Villa, 7-2, in its last game before the international break. That raises the stakes for the defending champions even more.
Saturday, noon (ESPN+)
In Italy, the Derby della Madonnina is known as Inter vs. Milan, not the Anglicized club names used by much of the rest of the world. But you don’t have to speak Italian to know this is one of the world’s great rivalries, even when the pandemic mutes the legendary San Siro stadium. There is star power on both sides, as there should be: Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku in Inter blue, and Zlatan Ibrahimović in Milan red.
Saturday, 4 p.m. (CBS3)
Though the stakes of the NWSL Fall Series haven’t been high, the rewards have been great. The spotlight has shined on new players, winning teams have earned charity donations, and the TV viewership on CBS has proven the strength of the league’s fan base.
We might never know whether the Pride got the last CBS TV slot on the expectation that Alex Morgan would play in it. But Marta, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, and Sydney Leroux – who last week scored her first goal in two years – are worth tuning in for. So are North Carolina’s Lynn Williams and Debina, the latter of whom is the heir to Marta’s Brazilian throne.
Saturday, 8 p.m. (CBS All Access)
The Fall Series finale is a rematch of a wild 2-2 draw at Utah last month. Utah’s year of upheaval continues, with manager Craig Harrington on leave but not fired yet. Sicklerville native Tziarra King continues to be a leader for the club, and if there was a Rookie of the Year prize this year she might win it. King will line up against Bethany Balcer, last season’s top rookie, who will head to U.S. national team camp after the weekend.
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (atafootball.com)
Three weeks after Alex Morgan watched her new Tottenham teammates lose a North London Derby in the FA Cup, these clubs meet in the league. Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema is coming off a two-goal performance in a 5-0 win at Brighton last weekend. Morgan has yet to play.
Sunday, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
With the Union’s game at New England postponed to Monday due to the Patriots' COVID cases, you can spend Sunday night watching the other teams in the playoff race. First-place Toronto hosts an Atlanta team that continues to sputter, now winless in three games after a 1-1 tie at Miami on Wednesday. Columbus was upset at cross-state rival FC Cincinnati, 2-1, on Wednesday, while New York City drew 1-1 at Orlando, and got overtaken by New England because of it.