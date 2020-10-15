In Italy, the Derby della Madonnina is known as Inter vs. Milan, not the Anglicized club names used by much of the rest of the world. But you don’t have to speak Italian to know this is one of the world’s great rivalries, even when the pandemic mutes the legendary San Siro stadium. There is star power on both sides, as there should be: Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku in Inter blue, and Zlatan Ibrahimović in Milan red.