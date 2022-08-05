There’s nothing wrong with signing young prospects in the summer to stash for the future, as the Union did this week with defensive midfielder Richard Odada and centerback Abasa Aremeyaw.

But those moves also diffused a threat that fortunately hasn’t reared its head yet.

Before the Union made those signings, they had 24 players on their roster, out of 30 possible slots. That isn’t great. Now the squad stands at 26, which still isn’t 30 but is at least better.

“We have guys that can play multiple positions, which always is helpful,” Union manager Jim Curtin said. “We’re very confident in the players that we have here ... We like our chances with this group to finish the season the right way, and feel like we can compete with anybody.”

Curtin is looking forward to what Odada, who’s unusually tall for a defensive midfielder at 6-foot-3, might offer.

“Richard will come in and join us now and give us some some depth at the defensive midfield spot,” Curtin said. “[He] can also play on the side of the diamond, but he’s predominantly a young No. 6 that has a skill set that we think we can get in here and develop.”

Tribute to Medunjanin

Former Union fan favorite Haris Medunjanin, now with FC Cincinnati, will play his last game in MLS this weekend before returning to the Netherlands to live with his family there.

Coincidentally, Medunjanin’s sendoff will come against his old club, as Cincinnati hosts the Union on Saturday (7:30 p.m., PHL17). There will be a special presentation to honor Medunjanin before Saturday’s kickoff, and Curtin is happy that he’ll be there for it.

“A big thank you from the bottom of my heart to Haris Medunjanin for all he did all he did for the Philadelphia Union,” Union manager Jim Curtin said. “He’s largely responsible for shifting the Union into a winning culture, showing players young and old the right way to do things. Incredible talent, one of the best players I was ever fortunate enough to work with, helped me a ton as a young coach, and an incredible person off the field.”

Medunjanin came to Philadelphia in 2017, having previously played in the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey and Israel. A child refugee of the Bosnian war in the early 1990s, he played for Bosnia & Herzegovina’s national team when it became official, and helped it reach its first World Cup in 2014. Bosnia played against Argentina that summer, and Medunjanin got Lionel Messi’s jersey.

In three years with the Union, Medunjanin played 109 games. His passing was as elegant as the team has ever seen, and he was a great mentor for young prospects, including Brenden Aaronson.

When Ernst Tanner became sporting director, the Union’s tactics changed, and Medunjanin wasn’t well-suited to them. So he was cast off, and the bridge was burned a bit on his way out. But the now-37-year-old remains well-regarded by Curtin and many fans here.

“It’s been a blessing to play for Cincinnati,” Medunjanin said in a statement. “To be able to play my final game against Philadelphia, where I had great memories as well, means a lot to me. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, and most of all the fans who supported me during my time in the league.”

Medunjanin’s next club will be PEC Zwolle, which spent nine seasons in the Netherlands’ top division before being relegated last spring. Its manager is former Union assistant coach Dick Schreuder, who worked with Medunjanin here.

