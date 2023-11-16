The Union start building next year’s squad with midfield prospect Sanders Ngabo

Though this year’s campaign is far from over, the Union have already started to build their roster for next year.

The team’s first signing for the 2024 campaign is Sanders Ngabo, a 19-year-old Danish-Burundian midfielder from Lyngby Boldklub of Denmark’s first division. He’s been a pro since 17, and has played for Denmark’s under-18 and under-19 teams.

Ngabo is undoubtedly a prospect. If you’ve never heard of him, you’re far from alone. This is what the Union do under sporting director Ernst Tanner: sign players you haven’t heard of and develop them so you have heard of them.

Kai Wagner, José Andrés Martínez, Jesús Bueno, Olivier Mbaizo, Jakob Glesnes (though he’s older than the others), and others — it’s not just about the American prospects who come through the youth academy.

They don’t all become great. Martínez was initially supposed to be the backup to Matej Oravec, who never ended up playing a second in MLS.

So give this one time before judging it. Ngabo’s contract is guaranteed for 2024 and ‘25, with team-held options for ‘26 and ‘27. Until then, you can watch scouting clips of him on YouTube.

“Sanders is a young, promising midfielder with a strong potential to do well in our system,” Tanner said in a statement, adding that he believes the team will give Ngabo “the resources and direction needed to succeed and flourish in this environment.”

