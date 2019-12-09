If I look at pro soccer, and I said this yesterday at our board meeting: if somebody had said to me 25 years ago that MLS would look like this, the USL would look like this, the NWSL would look like this — which means three pro leagues where none existed, one of which has now got teams that are being valued at $400 to $500 million in some cases; average attendance of 21 or 22,000; 30 teams; a USL that’s got 35 teams in multiple divisions; and a women’s league that has lasted seven years, longer than any previous league, and has an average attendance this year of 7,400*; I would take that in a heartbeat.