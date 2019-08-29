“These women came home from the World Cup, and something in America changed because people got in their gut, not necessarily for the first time, but a really distinct way, inequity,” Time’s Up chief policy officer Jen Klein said. “Because of how good they are, they’ve moved this country. And I think — it sounds silly to say, but it’s really true — for all these little girls, or teenagers, or young women in college or playing soccer, you see role models. You see if somebody can do this, you could do this.”