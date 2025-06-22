The Union were offered German star Thomas Müller, but said no to his big salary demands

The Union were approached in recent days by representatives of German star Thomas Müller, but the team turned down the overtures in part because of the high salary they demanded.

A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer that Müller’s camp, which has talked with multiple MLS teams, seeks a deal worth at least $8 million to $10 million a year.

That’s far more money than the Union have ever spent on any player’s salary, with former midfielder Marco Fabián holding the record at $2.27 million. Mikael Uhre’s salary is starting to approach that, but the MLS Players Association hasn’t released official figures for this year.

Dániel Gazdag’s camp wanted a big raise from his previous $1.757 million when they went into contract talks this past winter, but Union sporting director Ernst Tanner didn’t want to give it. The ensuing standstill became a key factor in Gazdag’s sale to Columbus in April.

Other teams known to have been in talks for Müller include Los Angeles FC, which offered $7 million and was rejected; and FC Cincinnati, which according to ESPN bid an unknown amount in April and was initially dismissed.

German newspaper Bild reported Tuesday that Müller hasn’t entirely closed the door on Cincinnati, whose president Jeff Berding has been leading the push for a deal. Müller’s lifelong club, Bayern Munich, played its Club World Cup opener at Cincinnati’s stadium, and afterward the 35-year-old forward praised the venue and the fans.

“We made him a good offer, and we’ve had several discussions with his agents,” Berding said. “Ultimately, he has many options. We respect if he and his agents are looking for something else.”

In a way, it was news enough that Müller’s camp approached the Union. The team has never had a star like him, and for most of its history has had no interest in such players. But it was further news when Tanner told German TV network Sky Sports that he wasn’t interested in a deal.

“I’ve already been offered Thomas Müller‚” Tanner said. “I still have a good relationship with Thomas’ advisers. But from a financial perspective, that’s absolutely unthinkable for us.”

Those words stirred up a hornet’s nest among Union fans, especially those who’ve begged for years for the team to sign players they’ve heard of. Müller certainly fits that bill: He’s won 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues with Bayern, and the 2014 World Cup with Germany. He’s also Bayern’s all-time appearances leader and No. 3 all-time scorer.

Coincidentally, Müller might play in Philadelphia later in the Club World Cup. If Bayern wins its group and then its round of 16 game, it would come here for a July 4 quarterfinal.

Bayern announced in early April that Müller will leave the team as a free agent after the tournament.

Tanner also gave Sky a piece of his overall philosophy that he has said over the years in interviews, and at meetings with Union fans.

“We’re a developmental club, and every year we have the second-to-last budget,” he said with his usual bluntness. “You also have to think a little about the team. When someone suddenly earns much more than everyone else, you wonder why you’re even there. A big name like Thomas Müller needs to go to a club that suits him.”

It was no surprise that Tanner floated Inter Miami and LAFC as such teams. Both have track records of signing veterans, from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at the former to Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris at the latter. There’s no doubt about the impact the stars have made on fans, even though the returns on the field haven’t always matched the returns at the team store.

Perhaps that’s why opinions of Müller among Union fans, at least on social media — and especially in replies to this reporter — were far from unanimous. For as much as a loud caucus complained about the team’s unwillingness to spend, another caucus made the clear point that he wouldn’t actually fit.

Sure, he’s a big name with a track record of scoring goals. But would a player of his age really succeed in the Union’s fast-paced, high-pressing system, where the forwards and attacking midfielders are expected to set the tone?

Plenty of fans would do the deal anyway, because it would make them feel good. But others see a first-place team doing well enough as is, with a team that almost universally fits how Tanner wants to play.

And for all the success Messi has had in Miami, a look west paints a different picture. Giroud, also a World Cup and Champions League winner, has just five goals in 35 games for LAFC since arriving last summer.

The Union have been off this week, as part of a leaguewide break amid the Club World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup. They return to action Wednesday in Chicago (8:30 p.m., Apple TV), a matchup that will be the first reunion with former centerback Jack Elliott.