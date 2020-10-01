View this post on Instagram

“When I speak, I don’t speak on behalf of the entire population of Black female athletes. We might share similar experiences, but we all have unique stories. I just hope that people listen to the stories of all Black women and don’t generalize. The more voices that are heard, the better.”⁣ ⁣ Professional soccer player Tziarra King (@tziarraking) plays for @utahroyalsfc and is making her voice heard loud and clear in her @nwsl rookie season.⁣ ⁣ “For me, being a Black woman in soccer means being in spaces where most people don’t look like you or relate to your experiences. But it also means breaking down barriers and inspiring a younger generation of Black girls to chase their dreams. I fight for little girls who look like me, think like me and will experience similar things that I have. I fight to let them know that they belong in whatever space they desire to be in.⁣ ⁣ It can be exhausting, especially right now, trying to get people to understand your perspective. Regardless, I wouldn’t change who I am for anything in this world. I love being a Black woman.” ⁣ ⁣ Head to @nwsl today as they share more perspectives and voices from Black athletes and advocates in their league.⁣ ⁣ #ShareBlackStories 🖤 #SeeMe⁣ ⁣ Photo of @tziarraking by @bukunmigrace