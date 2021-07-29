Canada vs. Brazil

Friday, 4 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo)

All four Olympics women’s quarterfinals have the potential to be terrific games. First up is a clash of two of the game’s legends, Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Brazil’s Marta. They were teammates a decade ago in Women’s Professional Soccer with the Bay Area’s FC Gold Pride and the Western New York Flash, and they’ve played against each other many times in national team games since then.

Great Britain vs. Australia

Friday, 5 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

A classic rivalry across the sports world comes to women’s soccer, and this time it’s a battle of Chelsea teammates: Australia’s Sam Kerr against Great Britain’s Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby, plus other Team GB reserves who haven’t played much.

Sweden vs. Japan

Friday, 6 a.m. (Universo, NBCOlympics.com)

U.S. fans know well that Sweden has been one of the best teams in the tournament so far. Japan has been a bit underwhelming but made it to the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-place finishers in the group stage.

Netherlands vs. United States

Friday, 7 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo)

There’s only one true win-or-go-home game for the U.S. at these Olympics, and it’s a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. It’s also a rematch of the Americans’ 2-0 win on Dutch soil in the program’s first game after the pandemic started. But Dutch star Vivianne Miedema didn’t play in that game. In these Olympics, she has set a record with eight goals in the group stage.

A second consecutive Olympic quarterfinal exit for the U.S. would be a disaster, especially because of how poorly the Americans have played so far. Players and manager Vlatko Andonovski have said they’ll get it right now, but there’s a big burden of proof to show they can.

Monday’s semifinals: Netherlands/United States vs. Canada/Brazil, 4 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo); Great Britain/Australia vs. Sweden/Japan, 7 a.m. (USA Network Telemundo or Universo)

Spain vs. Ivory Coast

Saturday, 4 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo)

Spain topped its group in the Olympics men’s field with a win and two ties but scored only two goals. Though La Roja remain a gold-medal favorite, Ivory Coast held Brazil to a scoreless tie. There’s upset potential here.

Japan vs. New Zealand

Saturday, 5 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com, joined in progress on USA Network at 5:30)

The host nation’s men’s team swept a group that included Mexico and France, capping off the stage with a 4-0 rout of the French. New Zealand finished second in its group behind South Korea but ahead of Honduras and Romania. The Kiwis’ squad, including Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall, faces its toughest task yet.

Brazil vs. Egypt

Saturday, 6 a.m. (Universo; USA Network will carry the first half)

Brazil is also among the gold-medal favorites and should show it in this game. Egypt held Spain to a scoreless tie and beat Australia but will have to play at an even higher level to contain Brazil’s Richarlison and Matheus Cunha.

South Korea vs. Mexico

Saturday, 7 a.m. (Telemundo; USA Network will carry the second half)

Although South Korea didn’t win all its games in the group stage, the 10 goals it scored in winning its group were the highest total in the field. Mexico had the second-highest total with eight. Here’s hoping for more in this game as both teams aim to reach the semis for the first time since 2012. South Korea won bronze that year, and Mexico won gold.

Tuesday’s semifinals: South Korea/Mexico vs. Brazil/Egypt, 4 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo); Spain/Ivory Coast vs. Japan/New Zealand, 7 a.m. (NBCSN, Telemundo or Universo)

Rangers vs. Livingston

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

CBS becomes the new home of the Scottish Premiership this weekend, airing a few games each weekend and mixing them up across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network over the course of the season.

There are three games available this weekend, all on Paramount. The other game available Saturday is the other Glasgow power, Celtic, visiting Edinburgh’s Heart of Midlothian at 3 p.m. Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Motherwell hosts Hibernian, Edinburgh’s other club.

Concacaf Gold Cup final

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (FS1, Univision, TUDN)

We won’t know until late Thursday night which teams will have won the Mexico vs. Canada and United States vs. Qatar, but we know what the final could mean for each squad.

Mexico has been the tournament’s favorite all along. Canada can confirm that it’s earned a place at the big teams’ table by winning its first Gold Cup title since 2000. The U.S.’ hopefuls can pull off an upset of Mexico, or get a second win in this tournament over the Canucks. And Qatar can show again that its run this summer hasn’t been a fluke.