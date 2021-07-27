The U.S. women’s soccer team finished group-stage play at the Olympics with an ugly scoreless draw against Australia in Kashima on Friday.

There were just seven combined shots on goal in the game, and the Americans had three of them. They were outshot overall 10-8, outpassed and out-possessed, and dialed back the high-pressing defense that has often been a staple in Vlatko Andonovski’s managerial tenure.

But once Group G leader Sweden had an early 2-0 lead on New Zealand in a game played at the same time, Andonovski and his players knew they only needed a tie to finish second. That’s what they did, as unsightly as it was — especially for fans who woke up at 4 a.m. Eastern or stayed up late on the West Coast, or did anything in between.

“We came with the mindset that the first goal was to win the game, and the second one was to put in a good, professional performance,” Andonovski told reporters in his postgame news conference.

By the book, his players achieved the second goal. The first goal speaks for itself.

Tierna Davidson started instead of Abby Dahlkemper in central defense, a move which NBC’s broadcast reported was preplanned but certainly carried undertones after Dahlkemper’s poor performances in the United States’ first two games. Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan also returned to the starting lineup, replacing Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd, respectively.

Alex Morgan had the best first-half scoring chance for either team, flagged offside in the 31st minute as she headed in a Kelley O’Hara cross out of a corner kick sequence. Initial replays appeared to show that Morgan was level with the last Australian defender, but the video replay booth’s computerized telemetry showed Morgan was offside by a shoulder — and perhaps less than that.

By then, the United States’ slim chances of overtaking Sweden for first place were gone. So the Americans and Matildas were playing for second place, with the U.S. needing only a tie to “prevail.”

Of course, the fan base wasn’t going to be satisfied with a tie, especially a scoreless one. Nor should it be. Though the Americans’ 6-1 win over New Zealand had plenty of goals, the Football Ferns were easily the worst team in this group. In the U.S. two games against high-quality opponents, they did not score.

As the time came for substitutions, all eyes were on American forward Lynn Williams, who missed the first two group games due in part to a minor injury. Her defense-breaking speed seemed perfectly suited to face an Australian back line that was ripe for exploiting. Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe had mostly failed to do so.

The state of the game was summed up by a 58th-minute U.S. set piece in which six American players were offside at the start of the play, but the assistant referee let the sequence go until its conclusion before raising her flag. Even with that, a wide-open Kelley O’Hara misplayed a pass backward that Alex Morgan had to go retrieve, only to shoot the ball way over the crossbar.

The TV cameras cut to Vlatko Andonovski on the U.S. bench, with his hands on his head and his eyes wide in disbelief.

Andonovski finally made substitutions in the 65th, sending in Lindsey Horan for Sam Mewis — whose passing was unusually bad in this game — and Tobin Heath for Megan Rapinoe. Williams and Carli Lloyd entered in the 74th, replacing Press and Morgan.

That set up the U.S. to play a more direct style for the rest of the game. But the attackers didn’t put much pressure on Australia’s back line for the rest of the game.

Andonovski hinted that by the time Kristie Mewis replaced Rose Lavelle in the 87th, the stakes for the standings were known on the field.

“It was a great test for us today to see that the players can execute the game plan very, very well,” he said. “So whatever we feel like we need to do to win the [next] game, we’re going to present it to them and then let them do their job.”

The stakes for showing that the U.S. had upped its game, however, were still there. They were not met.

Final group standings

Group E

To be confirmed

Group F

To be confirmed

Group G

Sweden 9 points United States 4 (+2 goal difference) Australia 4 (-1 GD) New Zealand 0

Quarterfinal schedule

All four games will be played on Friday. TV channels are still to be confirmed.

4 a.m.: 2E. vs. 2F. at Rifu

5 a.m.: 1E. vs. 3F. or Australia at Kashima

6 a.m.: Sweden vs. 3E. or 3F. at Saitama

7 a.m.: 1F. vs. United States at Yokohama