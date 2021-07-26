United States vs. Australia

Tuesday, 4 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo)

New Zealand vs. Sweden

Tuesday, 4 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

The U.S. women only need a tie to advance to the Olympics quarterfinals from second place in Group G. But their normally rock-solid defense remains an issue, especially centerback Abby Dahlkemper, at whom Australian star striker Sam Kerr will likely take direct aim.

New Zealand probably won’t upset Sweden, which has been terrific in the tournament. But if it happens, keep in mind that the U.S.’ goal difference margin behind Sweden entering Tuesday’s game is just three. That’s not out of reach.

Canada vs. Great Britain

Tuesday, 7 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

Chile vs. Japan

Tuesday, 7 a.m. (Universo, NBCOlympics.com)

In Group E, Great Britain has six points from two wins so has already clinched a quarterfinal berth. Canada has four points and can take first place with a win here. Japan needs a win to clinch a berth as either the second-place finisher or as one of the two third-place finishers across the field that will fill out the quarterfinal bracket.

Netherlands vs. China

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

Brazil vs. Zambia

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. (Telemundo 62, NBCOlympics.com)

The Netherlands and Brazil pretty much have the top two places in Group F locked up, with four points each. China could reach four with a win over the Dutch, but has a minus-5 goal difference to Brazil’s plus-5 and the Netherlands’ plus-7.

There’s one big question beyond which team will finish first: how bad is the groin injury Dutch star striker Vivianne Miedema suffered at the end of Saturday’s 3-3 tie with Brazil? Manager Sarina Wiegman told reporters in Japan that Miedema likely won’t play vs. China in the hope that she’ll be healthier for the quarterfinals.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Wednesday, 4 a.m. (NBCSN)

Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil

Wednesday, 4 a.m. (Universo, NBCOlympics.com)

There’s a lot to play for on the final day of the Olympic men’s tournament group stage. In Group D, Brazil and Ivory Coast each have four points through two games, with Brazil in first on goal difference (plus-2 to plus-1). Germany has three points, and Saudi Arabia has none. Brazil will likely win and clinch first, so Germany-Ivory Coast is the game to watch if you’re up early.

South Korea vs. Honduras

Wednesday, 4:30 a.m. (Telemundo 65, NBCOlympics.com)

Romania vs. New Zealand

Wednesday, 4:30 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

All four teams in Group B have one win and one loss each, which sets up a wild sprint to the finish. South Korea has the best goal difference (plus-3), and Romania has the worst (minus-3), while Honduras and New Zealand are dead-even: each has a zero goal difference and three goals scored. Buckle up to see if Honduras can make the knockout rounds for the third straight Olympics.

Spain vs. Argentina

Wednesday, 7 a.m. (Universo, NBCOlympics.com)

Australia vs Egypt

Wednesday, 7 a.m. (NBCOlympics.com)

Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Spain will look to clinch first place in Group C at the Olympics men’s tournament, while Esequiel Barco and Argentina will try to jump over Spain and Australia to reach the knockout rounds. Spain has four points. Australia and Argentina have three each, and Egypt has one. So this group is wide open, too.

France vs. Japan

Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN)

South Africa vs. Mexico

Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. (Telemundo 62, NBCOlympics.com)

Japan’s 2-1 upset of Mexico on Sunday put the host nation atop Group A. Now the Samurai Blue face Les Bleus, who got thumped by Mexico in the opener and rebounded with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over South Africa. Mexico will be favored to win and needs to deliver in case France beats Japan and makes goal difference an issue.

Qatar vs. United States

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (FS1, Univision 65, TUDN)

For all the wisecracks about the sponsorship cash Qatar has put into Concacaf, its men’s national team’s involvement in the Gold Cup is no joke anymore. The team that beat nations including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan to win the 2019 Asian Cup has looked impressive in beating Honduras and El Salvador at the Gold Cup.

Now Qatar faces a U.S. squad that manager Gregg Berhalter insists isn’t a JV squad but obviously isn’t the A-team. It will be another strong test for young American players such as defender James Sands and striker Matthew Hoppe, who looked good — which not everyone did — in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica.

Mexico vs. Canada

Thursday, 10 p.m. (FS1, Univision 65, TUDN)

Mexico finally looked the part of Gold Cup favorite in routing Honduras, 3-0, in the quarterfinals. Canada finally looked the part of a real World Cup qualification contender in a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. This will be a measuring stick game for the Canucks, whose fans like to talk about squaring up to the United States. Mexico is Concacaf’s real juggernaut, and this game will be a reminder of it.