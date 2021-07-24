The U.S. women’s soccer team got back on track at the Olympics on Saturday in Saitama with a 6-1 win over New Zealand.

To no one’s surprise, the Americans came out fired up to avenge their tournament-opening 3-0 loss to Sweden. In fact, they seemed overheated at times, with attackers flagged for offside four times in the first 34 minutes.

But Rose Lavelle broke the tension with a well-taken goal in the ninth, and Lindsey Horan settled any remaining nerves with a close-range header off a corner kick in the 45th. U.S. First Lady Jill Biden watched approvingly from the VIP seats at Saitama Stadium, one of the only fans allowed in the building thanks to her official status.

A 63rd-minute Abby Erceg own goal forced by Carli Lloyd made the score 3-0, and the first U.S. substitutions came five minutes later. Sam Mewis replaced Lavelle and Christen Press replaced Megan Rapinoe.

New Zealand got a goal back in the 72nd from Betsy Hassett, who capitalized on some poor defending by Abby Dahlkemper. It was the fourth goal the U.S. has allowed in the Olympics, matching the total number of goals conceded by the team in all of Vlatko Andonovski’s 21-month tenure before the tournament began.

Lloyd exited in the 74th for Alex Morgan. Press made it 4-1 in the 80th off an assist from Julie Ertz, who played with her injured knee bandaged up but showed few ill effects of it.

U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski made his final substitutes in the 83rd, sending in Catarina Macario and Casey Krueger for their Olympics debuts to replace Horan and Crystal Dunn.

Morgan made it 5-1 in the 88th, and Press forced a C.J. Bott own goal on the game’s last play in the 93rd.

The Americans’ odds of winning their group are slim, thanks to Sweden’s 4-2 win over Australia earlier Saturday. Sweden will play New Zealand and the U.S. will play Australia in Tuesday’s group stage finales, both of which kick off at 4 a.m. The U.S. game will be on USA Network and Telemundo, and Sweden-Australia will be on NBCOlympics.com.

But if New Zealand is able to upset Sweden, the door will creak open for the U.S. to jump into first place. Those late goals cut Sweden’s goal difference over the U.S. to three -- a reminder that running up the score in women’s soccer isn’t just allowed, it’s encouraged.

If Sweden wins and the U.S. beats or ties Australia, the Americans would finish second in Group G and face Group F’s winner in the quarterfinals. The group winner faces a third-place team from group E or F.

The Netherlands is currently atop Group F on goal difference over Brazil, with each team holding 4 points after they played each other to a wild 3-3 tie on Saturday.

Vivianne Miedema scored two great goals for the Netherlands, but made an even bigger headline when she left the game injured in the 89th minute. The extent of the injury isn’t yet known.

Group F finishes Tuesday with the Netherlands facing China (7:30 a.m., NBCOlympics.com) and Brazil facing Zambia (7:30 a.m., Telemundo).

