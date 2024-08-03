Trinity Rodman’s wonder goal gives the USWNT a 1-0 win over Japan at the Olympics

The U.S. women’s soccer team is headed to the semifinals of the Olympics, thanks to a 1-0 win over Japan in extra time in Paris that was ugly to watch for most of its 133 minutes.

At least the lone goal was memorable; a dazzling cutback and curling strike by Trinity Rodman. But U.S. manager Emma Hayes’ decision to run her starting unit toward exhaustion — she made just three of her five available substitutions on Saturday — will raise questions about whether the 18-player squad can go all the way in the tournament.

As dull as things were, the first half was quite unusual compared to past U.S.-Japan clashes. With Japan sitting in a remarkably deep five-defender low block, the U.S. held 78% of the possession and completed 419 passes, instead of running headlong into a Nadeshiko squad that used to rack up similar stats.

The U.S. playing so deliberately — really trying to think its way down the field instead of just barreling forward without a plan like the old days — would have been good news on other days. But it slowed the game so much that neutral fans in the packed crowd booed the Americans.

While the Americans had a 91% pass completion rate, that other 9% came in the attacking end of the field. Misplays by Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith resulted in the U.S. taking just three shots in the half, with just one on target. Japan had the frame’s best chance, a low shot by Mina Tanaka straight at goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Japan made the game’s first substitution, bringing in a player Hayes knows well: forward Maika Hamano, whom Hayes signed to English club Chelsea a year ago.

Hayes, meanwhile, stuck with the lineup that hadn’t just started this game, but played almost every minute of the tournament so far. While Korbin Albert started for the suspended Sam Coffey in midfield and Emily Sonnett for the injured Tierna Davidson at centerback, the front five players were the same as ever, and looked like they were tiring.

The U.S. starting unit stayed intact all the way through regulation, while Japan made three substitutions in the second half. That led to plenty of occasions where Japan looked closer to scoring, but the American defense held just enough to force extra time.

There was finally a move at the start of extra time, Lynn Williams replacing Mallory Swanson at left wing. But the overall fatigue grew into an even bigger problem in the 99th minute when Albert went down with an apparent knee injury. She came back on to the field while Casey Krueger watched from the sideline, ready to bring fresh legs to the defensive unit but barred from doing so.

Fans watching at home would understandably have switched over to Simone Biles on the gymnastics vault at the same hour, or anything else going on across the Olympics. But finally, in the second minute of stoppage time in the first extra period, Rodman uncorked a piece of magic.

It started with Crystal Dunn cutting in from the left to hit a cross-field long ball out of the center circle. Rodman trapped the pass with her first touch, cut to the left on a dime with her second, settled the ball again, and curled an exceptional strike to the top corner of the far post.

Hayes finally made a second substitution after that, Jenna Nighswonger for Rose Lavelle, as the Americans tried to see the game out. A third came in the 120th minute, and Hayes might not have made it had stellar right back Emily Fox not gone off injured — and seemingly in much pain.

The U.S. will play the winner of one of Saturday’s later semifinal, Canada vs. Germany, on Tuesday in Lyon (noon, USA Network, Telemundo 62, Peacock). It will be a homecoming for Horan, who plays her club soccer for Lyon; and for all the American players who won the 2019 World Cup semifinal and final at Lyon’s stadium.

Wednesday’s later semifinal will see host France or Brazil face reigning World Cup champion Spain or Colombia in Marseille (3 p.m., E!, Universo, Peacock).

