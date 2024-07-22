Meet the players of the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team

The U.S. women’s soccer team that is taking the field in France this summer is different from ones of the past. Star veterans like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Becky Sauerbrunn are gone, replaced by a new generation of players who hope to make their marks.

Here’s what to know about the 18-player roster, and the four traveling alternates, who aim to win the Americans’ first major trophy since 2019, and their first Olympic gold since 2012.

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher

Club: Chicago Red Stars; Caps (national team games): 106; Age: 36

There was a time after last year’s World Cup when Naeher faced questions over her status as the No. 1 goalkeeper. But she silenced them emphatically with big saves and yet more penalty shootout heroics in the Concacaf Gold Cup and SheBelieves Cup.

The Penn State product’s time to move on will come someday — maybe after these Olympics, maybe not. But she’s atop the depth chart until further notice — and has earned that right.

Casey Murphy

Club: North Carolina Courage; Caps: 19; Age: 28

There are no questions about who’s No. 2, either. Murphy, a Rutgers product, is a solid, reliable netminder who will be Naeher’s successor when the time comes. And if she needs to step in, she’ll be fine.

Is it unfair to Murphy’s talents that she’s had to wait longer than she might have expected to rise to No. 1? Sure. But that’s life as a goalkeeper. Naeher had to wait to succeed Hope Solo. And when Solo was briefly benched for Briana Scurry out of nowhere during the 2007 World Cup, the U.S. got smashed 4-0 by Brazil in the semifinals.

The dynamics now aren’t the same as they were then, but the lesson doesn’t just come from one situation. When your starting goalkeeper is clear, stick with her, and the U.S. will.

Defenders

Tierna Davidson

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 60; Age: 25

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been five years since she was a 20-year-old debutante at a World Cup. It’s also hard to believe how much she’s gone through since then: a 2021 Olympian, then an ACL tear, then recovering to full health but not making last year’s World Cup team.

Now Davidson is finally back on the big stage, starting at centerback next to her friend since childhood Naomi Girma. It’s a pairing many people have wanted to see for some time (including them), and it can be the starting pair for years to come.

Emily Fox

Club: Arsenal, England; Caps: 51; Age: 26

Good outside backs are hard to find, not just in the U.S. but around the sport. Fox can play on the right or left flanks and cover the full field. Her stock rose higher in January when she challenged herself with a move to Arsenal after spending her first three years as a professional in the NWSL.

Naomi Girma

Club: San Diego Wave; Caps: 34; Age: 24

The crash out of last year’s World Cup meant a lot of potential breakout stars didn’t reach their potential. But Girma did, playing every minute at the heart of a defense that gave up just one goal in four games. Her quiet manner belies a steely skill set that makes her not just a young star, but a potential future captain.

Casey Krueger

Club: Washington Spirit; Caps: 50; Age: 33

Krueger is a versatile defender who can play outside back or centerback if needed. She’s been around the national team for eight years but didn’t make a major tournament squad until being picked as an alternate for the 2021 Olympics. This is the first time she has made the roster for a major tournament from the outset.

Jenna Nighswonger

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 10; Age: 23

Outside backs don’t normally win rookie of the year awards, in the NWSL — or anywhere else. Nighswonger stole the show last season, switching between left back and central midfield and playing both roles with aplomb. She has raced on to the U.S. depth chart, too: all of her appearances have come since November.

Emily Sonnett

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 93; Age: 30

She’s been a U.S. stalwart for years thanks to her versatility and great locker room presence. Now she’s one of the team’s veteran leaders.

Sonnett isn’t a starter at any position but can play right back, centerback, and defensive midfield — and could play them all this summer. As for that leadership? Just six players on this Olympic team were on the 2019 World Cup squad, and she’s one of them.

Midfielders

Korbin Albert

Club: Paris Saint-Germain, France; Caps: 13; Age: 20

A year and a half after leaving Notre Dame as a sophomore to turn pro with PSG, a player who can play all three central midfield roles is headed to her first major tournament.

Her work on the field remains overshadowed by controversy over it: a history of homophobic and transphobic social media activity including liking posts celebrating Megan Rapinoe’s career-ending injury.

Albert has apologized, U.S. manager Emma Hayes has strongly backed her, and there’s been scarcely a word from her teammates on the matter. Those are all signs she’s in their good graces, but she isn’t for many fans yet.

Sam Coffey

Club: Portland Thorns; Caps: 19; Age: 25

The Penn State product is the first defensive midfielder to come through since Julie Ertz’s retirement who looks like she could truly inherit Ertz’s throne. She’s a tough tackler and smart passer, able to break up opponents’ attacks and start a counterattack from the base of the central trio.

Coffey came up just short of making last year’s World Cup team as a second-year pro, so finally getting to the big stage now has to feel good.

Lindsey Horan

Club: Lyon, France; Caps: 150; Age: 30

Twelve years after she stunned American soccer’s establishment by spurning college to turn pro as a teen, Horan has now risen up the ranks. She’s captain of this Olympic team, now holding the armband alone after sharing it with Alex Morgan at last year’s World Cup.

Many of the players she now leads have followed the trail she blazed by turning pro at a young age. Some did so in the NWSL, others in Europe, but all know — as does the sport overall — that it’s a good thing to do.

Rose Lavelle

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 102; Age: 29

If you’re ever at a game she plays in, whether for club or country, you’ll know when she’s on the ball even if you aren’t looking. Just listen for the sparks in the crowd when she starts to move. They grow to roars as she charges upfield, then explosions when she rips a 20-yard shot into the net.

That’s what Lavelle can do, and fans rightly adore her as much as opponents fear her. If she hits one or two of those shots in France, it would give the U.S. a big boost.

Forwards

Crystal Dunn

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 149; Age: 32

The versatile veteran was as happy as her fans when Hayes decided to take her to the Olympics in the attacking role she has long played for clubs, instead of the leftback role she’s had with the national team for five years.

But Dunn is not fully free yet. She played left back in both of the Americans’ warmup games before leaving for France, and Hayes never said Dunn would never play there again.

The real answer will come in the big moments in France. Dunn is versatile, and doesn’t mind playing multiple roles as much as her fans have. It’s clear though: She’s best as a forward.

Trinity Rodman

Club: Washington Spirit; Caps: 40; Age: 22

As electric a player as there is in the U.S. program, capable of goals, assists, and all kinds of great skills on the ball. She’s on course to be a starter at the Olympics and could wreak all kinds of havoc.

There is one drawback to her game: she’s prone to an extra touch or two on the ball before making a decision. Players can get away with that at the club level, where defenses aren’t as good, but good scoring chances are rarer in the international game. When she gets them, she must take them.

Jaedyn Shaw

Club: San Diego Wave; Caps: 16; Age: 18

She’s been a must-watch from the second she made her pro debut as a 17-year-old in 2022, with so much talent that she had a case to make last year’s World Cup team.

Now it should be her turn to step up. She didn’t play much in the Olympics sendoff games, which is a concern, but her ability to play as a winger or central attacking midfielder should ensure she gets playing time — and gets the ball at her feet.

Sophia Smith

Club: Portland Thorns; Caps: 50; Age: 23

The purest striker on this team, she isn’t new anymore even though she’s still young. Last year’s World Cup saw to that.

Her burden is bigger than ever now with Alex Morgan not on the squad. Even though the front three attackers rotate positions during games, Smith will see the most time at the central spot. That means she has to finish – and take the brunt of opposing defenses’ physicality the way Morgan did for years.

Mallory Swanson

Club: Chicago Red Stars; Caps: 94; Age: 26

How differently would the World Cup and 2021 Olympics have gone had she not missed both due to injuries?

Swanson has speed, skill, ample willingness to shoot, and lots of big-stage pedigree despite her still young age. She debuted at the 2016 Olympics as an 18-year-old, and was part of the 2019 World Cup title win.

Lynn Williams

Club: Gotham FC; Caps: 65; Age: 31

The NWSL’s all-time leading scorer was an alternate at first. It was her second time being an alternate, which is a remarkable sacrifice: among other things, alternates don’t get medals unless they play.

Williams was elevated to the main roster when Catarina Macario had to withdraw due to a knee injury. It’s not how anyone wants to make a main squad, but Williams will bring a lot to the group: speed, terrific high pressing, and a finishing touch that makes her the second-best true striker behind Smith.

Alternates

Jane Campbell

Position: Goalkeeper; Club: Houston Dash; Caps: 8; Age: 29

She and Williams are the first players to have been two-time alternates in U.S. women’s team history. Campbell has also been around the U.S. team for a long time and might never reach the top of the depth chart, but is a fair choice for this role.

Emily Sams

Position: Defender; Club: Orlando Pride; Caps: 0; Age: 25

A centerback who can also play outside back, she was called into the alternates group when Williams was elevated to the main roster.

Croix Bethune

Position: Midfielder; Club: Washington Spirit; Caps: 2; Age: 23

The leading candidate for NWSL Rookie of the Year, with an electric skill set and a great head on her shoulders. Putting her on the main roster would have been a gamble, but if there’s an injury Hayes will likely call on her.

Hal Hershfelt

Position: Midfielder; Club: Washington Spirit; Caps: 0; Age: 21

A defensive backstop behind Bethune in D.C., she’ll be the call for the same role under Hayes if needed.

