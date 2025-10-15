Trinity Rodman’s return headlines the USWNT roster for its Oct. 23 game in Chester

DENVER — The morning after the U.S. men’s soccer team wrapped up its October slate, the U.S. women’s team’s games for the month came onto the horizon.

Manager Emma Hayes named a 26-player squad for a trio of upcoming contests, starting Oct. 23 against Portugal at Subaru Park. That will be the USWNT’s first visit to town in 3½ years, and the game will be a tribute to superstar striker Alex Morgan’s retirement — on the field where she scored her first national team goal 15 Octobers ago.

Fittingly, one of the Americans’ new superstars will top the marquee this time. Trinity Rodman will return to the national team for the first time since April, having missed the last two gatherings because of a back injury.

Though she scored a memorable goal vs. Brazil in the spring, that’s the only U.S. game she has played since last year’s Olympics. She has admitted her back might never fully heal, but right now she’s in as good form as she can be: five goals and two assists in her last seven games for the Washington Spirit.

This month’s games will also return of many of the U.S. program’s Europe-based stars who got a rest during the last FIFA window in late June and July: goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, defender Emily Fox, midfielders Lindsey Heaps and Lily Yohannes, and forward Catarina Macario.

If you haven’t watched the U.S. since last year’s Olympic triumph, Tullis-Joyce is the current leader to be the successor to Alyssa Naeher in net. She has started three of the last four games when she’s been on the roster.

The European contingent gained a new member last month when winger Alyssa Thompson joined Chelsea. But the club’s third American, star centerback Naomi Girma, is out injured.

Two other significant players overseas, defender Jenna Nighswonger and do-it-all veteran Crystal Dunn, aren’t playing much for their clubs these days, so they’re out of the national team picture for now.

New names to know

Even as some veterans return, there are quite a few young players on this roster. Here are the names you’ll want to read up on: outside backs Avery Patterson and Lilly Reale; midfielders Claire Hutton, Olivia Moultrie, and Jaedyn Shaw; and forwards Michelle Cooper, Emma Sears, and Ally Sentnor.

Moultrie and Shaw admittedly aren’t new to the senior squad, even as both are age 20. Shaw was on the Olympic team last year but didn’t play because of an injury. Still, they’ve been in and out of the national team recently, and they’re both in this month. Many fans will be happy to see them.

There won’t be anyone on the squad with direct ties to the Philadelphia area. Voorhees native Riley Tiernan of Angel City FC, the NWSL’s top rookie scorer this year with eight goals (tied for fifth overall), might have been a candidate if not for all the big names coming back.

The closest will be Sam Coffey, whom local women’s soccer fans have unofficially adopted amid her rise to prominence over the last two years. Being a Penn State product and having Inquirer sportswriter Alex Coffey as a sister are enough to qualify.

The squad will arrive in town early next week and train at the Union’s complex leading up to the game. Before the curtain rises on that, U.S. Soccer’s brass will be in New York on Monday to announce their bid to host the 2031 women’s World Cup. A delegation from Philadelphia is expected to attend, a signal of the city’s interest in potentially taking part.

After playing here, the U.S. will have a rematch with Portugal in East Hartford, Conn., on Oct. 26, then face New Zealand in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 29. The first of those will be the retirement tribute for Naeher, a Connecticut native and Penn State alum who stood down from the national team last year and has made this year her last one at the club level.

Portugal is No. 23 in FIFA’s global rankings. The Navegadoras haven’t named their squad yet but could bring two names who are familiar to U.S. fans. Forward Nádia Gomes plays for the Chicago Stars (where she’s a teammate of Naeher), and forward Jéssica Silva has played for Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current in the past (she’s now in Saudi Arabia).

Another one to know is 22-year-old playmaker Kika Nazareth, part of Spanish superpower Barcelona.

USWNT October roster

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, England)

Defenders (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Emily Fox (Arsenal, England), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave)

Midfielders (8): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, France), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, France)

Forwards (7): Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea, England), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea, England)

USWNT autumn schedule

Oct. 23: vs. Portugal at Subaru Park, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Peacock)

Oct. 26: vs. Portugal in East Hartford, Conn., 4 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)

Oct. 29: vs. New Zealand in Kansas City, Mo., 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)

Nov. 28: vs. Italy in Orlando, 7 p.m. (TNT, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock)

Dec. 1: vs. Italy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 7 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, Peacock)

