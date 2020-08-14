These teams meet for the second time in five days as they make up games lost by not participating in Major League Soccer’s summer tournament. Nashville won the first of them, 1-0, Thursday night with a goal from former Union forward David Accam. The big headline, though, was Dallas’ letting fans attend even though coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area. A few of those fans booed players who knelt during the national anthem, and one fan threw a bottle on the field.