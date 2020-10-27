Here’s the game that everyone has been waiting for ever since the draw came out. Unfortunately, it might not live up to the hype. Either Juventus has intentionally been playing coy about Cristiano Ronaldo’s health status, or he still has COVID-19 and won’t play — which means we’ll miss out on Ronaldo clashing with Lionel Messi. Juve should have Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado, though, and American midfielder Weston McKennie has returned to health. That means he’ll be able to face fellow U.S. phenom Sergiño Dest.