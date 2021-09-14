Sevilla vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Tuesday, 12:45 p.m. ET (Galavisión, Paramount+)

The moment Brenden Aaronson has waited years for arrives: his first game in the UEFA Champions League. Sevilla will be a huge test, with lots of European experience including winning last season’s Europa League title. Ivan Rakitić is still a terrific midfielder veteran midfielder, while Rafa Mir is a talented young forward to watch.

Young Boys vs. Manchester United

Tuesday, 12:45 p.m. ET (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

U.S. national team striker Jordan Pefok could line up for Swiss side Young Boys, across from United star Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 marked his return to Manchester with a bang, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

The Golazo Show

Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET; Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

Zona Fútbol

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET (TUDN.com and other platforms)

When the group stages of the Champions League and Europa League kick into high gear, the best way to follow all the action is with CBS and Univision’s outstanding whip-around shows. Whether you prefer English or Spanish commentary, you’ll get live look-ins at all the goals, cards, and big moments from all the simultaneous games.

Univision broadcasts its show for all game windows during the week; CBS only does its version when there are more than two games at once.

If your Xfinity cable package has TUDN, you might be able to get Zona Fútbol through your X1 box without an extra app. Check the Soccer tab on the Sports page and see if it’s there.

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

It’s no longer a must-watch occasion like it was when Lionel Messi fought the tide of Bayern’s juggernaut in Aug. 2020, but it is the first meeting of these clubs since that 8-2 blowout by Bayern of Barcelona. And believe it or not, Barcelona has won just two of its 11 all-time games against Bayern, dating back to 1996.

Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Jesse Marsch’s first Champions League game as Leipzig manager is a beast: a trip to a stacked Man City team that’s among the favorites to win it all this season.

Club Brugge vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Univision 65, TUDN, Paramount+)

PSG signed Lionel Messi to help them win the Champions League, and the entire world knows it. With Manchester City and Leipzig in the same group, both games against Brugge are must-wins.

Liverpool vs. AC Milan

Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

These giants of England and Italy have only ever met in Champions League Finals: 2007, won by Milan, and 2005, won by Liverpool with one of the great comebacks in soccer history. It seems hard to believe that this will be their first-ever meeting between these historic clubs in the group stage.

Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET (Galavisión, Paramount+)

While Liverpool and Milan get reacquainted, Inter and Real will be saying, “Us again?” It’s the second straight season the two meet in the group stage, and Shakhtar Donetsk is in the same group again, too. Inter will not have forgotten that it finished last in the group last season, thanks in part to a 2-0 home loss to Real.

Lincoln Red Imps vs. PAOK

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

The Europa Conference League’s first season won’t get much attention from American soccer fans, but this game might get some viewers. Lincoln is the first team from Gibraltar to reach the group stage of any European tournament.

It got there by losing in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League, but that won’t matter now to the fans who will be present at the 5,000-seat Victoria Stadium. The only major stadium in the British territory, it is located right at the foot of the Rock of the Gibraltar and hosts every game in Gibraltar’s league. And it sits hard by the airport. You might see planes going by in the background during the broadcast.

Rennes vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Harry Kane and Tottenham would much rather be in the Champions League, or even the Europa League. But they almost failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League. Spurs lost the first game of a qualifying playoff at Portugal’s Paços de Ferreira before winning at home in London, 3-0.

Rennes had one of France’s top young prospects, Eduardo Camavinga, until selling him to Real Madrid last month for $34 million. The newcomers are French forward Gaëtane Laborde ($16.5 million from Montpellier) and highly-touted winger Jérémy Doku ($28.6 million from Anderlecht). Unfortunately, Doku might not play in this game because of a hamstring injury.

Rapid Wien vs. Genk

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

Mark McKenzie could get his first taste of the Europa League as Genk travels to Austria’s capital.

Leicester City vs. Napoli

Thursday, 3 p.m. ET (UniMás, TUDN, Paramount+)

In terms of big names, this is the biggest of this week’s Europa League games. A lot of eyes in the U.S. will be on Napoli’s Mexican winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, to see if he can lead the Italian visitors to a win in England.

United States vs. Paraguay

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

The U.S. women head to Cleveland for their first game post-Olympics. Most of the players from that squad are on this roster, but four are injured: Alyssa Naeher, Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis and Megan Rapinoe. Christen Press also opted out to focus on her mental health.

Andi Sullivan, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Pugh have been called in. Pugh will be in the spotlight, having failed to make the Olympic team due to a drop in form. She has played well in the NWSL for the Chicago Red Stars, and playing well here would help improve her standing with the national team.

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Thursday, 10 p.m. ET (FS2, TUDN)

The night after the decisive game in the Union Club-América series, Monterrey and Cruz Azul finish their semifinal series at the Estadio Azteca. Monterrey won the first leg on its home field, 1-0.