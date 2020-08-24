The UEFA women’s Champions League semifinals take center stage on the world soccer scene this week. There are also some notable games in MLS.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top action to watch on TV and online.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. (B/R Live)
This is a preseason friendly for the English and Austrian champions, but with some extra meaning. It’s the teams’ first meeting since they memorably crossed paths in last season’s Champions League group stage.
While Liverpool won both games, Salzburg made the best memories by coming back from 3-0 down at Anfield to force a 3-3 tie before Mo Salah put the Reds back on top. Salzburg’s American manager Jesse Marsch went viral twice that night: first for a fiery halftime speech, then for sprinting down the sideline to celebrate Erling Haaland’s equalizer. That October night was also when Haaland showed the world his potential. Two months later, he was sold to Borussia Dortmund for $22 million.
Liverpool didn’t need much of an introduction to Salzburg, though. Stars Naby Keïta, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané all developed there under the eye of current Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.
(And yes, if you’re wondering, B/R Live does still exist even though Turner doesn’t have UEFA rights anymore.)
Tuesday, 2 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Wolfsburg’s Pernille Harder is one of the best players in the world, but many American fans have barely ever watched her. The Danish striker hasn’t played at a World Cup because Denmark hasn’t qualified since 2007, and she’s only played against the United States once (a friendly in January 2018).
This week is a good time to get to know Harder, as she leads Wolfsburg in a star-studded women’s Champions League semifinal. Wolfsburg routed Scotland’s Glasgow City 9-1 in the quarterfinals, including four goals from Harder, and is looking to reach its fifth final in eight years.
Across the field, Barcelona’s attack features the Netherlands’ Lieke Martens, whom Harder knows a little too well. The Dutch beat the Danes in a qualifying playoff for last year’s World Cup, and went on from there to make the final. A few months before then, Martens helped Barcelona reach its first-ever women’s Champions League final. Now they’re a game away from a second straight trip there, after edging Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the quarters.
Wednesday, 2 p.m. (CBS All Access)
There’s no bigger rivalry in European women’s soccer than this clash of France’s two perennial powerhouses. Unless, of course, you think a rivalry’s results have to be balanced. Paris Saint-Germain often comes close, but Lyon almost always wins.
This time, though, PSG has reason to believe it can finally win. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto was terrific in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Arsenal, while Lyon didn’t look great in its 2-1 quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich. And when PSG and Lyon met in the French cup final earlier this month, the game went to penalty kicks after a scoreless tie.
Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Miami finally got to play its first-ever home game on Saturday, and finally got its first win: 3-2 over Florida rival Orlando City. Atlanta also got a win Saturday, 2-0 over Nashville, in its first game since a woeful MLS tournament performance led to manager Frank de Boer’s exit. Star playmaker Gonzalo Martínez scored both goals, and that might not be a coincidence.
Wednesday, 11 p.m. (UniMás)
Both of these teams are coming off road wins over their big rivals. The Galaxy won 2-0 at Los Angeles FC on Saturday, while the Sounders beat the Timbers 3-0 in Portland on Sunday. Raúl Ruidíaz was the star for Seattle, scoring the first two goals and assisting on the third.