While Liverpool won both games, Salzburg made the best memories by coming back from 3-0 down at Anfield to force a 3-3 tie before Mo Salah put the Reds back on top. Salzburg’s American manager Jesse Marsch went viral twice that night: first for a fiery halftime speech, then for sprinting down the sideline to celebrate Erling Haaland’s equalizer. That October night was also when Haaland showed the world his potential. Two months later, he was sold to Borussia Dortmund for $22 million.