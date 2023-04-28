The Union are off this weekend, but here’s what else you can watch in MLS

The Union have a scheduled bye week this weekend, but the rest of MLS is rolling on.

Well, almost all the rest of MLS. Los Angeles FC also has the weekend off after rescheduling a game vs. Houston so it can rest between games of the Champions League semifinals.

If you’re a Union fan looking to watch other soccer action this weekend, there’s lots to choose from. There’s a full slate in Europe, of course, and in the NWSL. Two games will be on CBS Sports’ free Golazo Network streaming platform, Houston Dash vs. North Carolina Courage (Friday, 8:30 p.m.) and Sophia Smith’s Portland Thorns vs. Julie Ertz’s Angel City FC (Saturday, 10:30 p.m.); and Alex Morgan’s San Diego Wave vs. Marta’s Orlando Pride will be on TV on CBS Sports Network (Saturday), 10 p.m.

In MLS, there will be 13 games this weekend, including a Saturday afternoon game and a Sunday night game. Both of those contests are on traditional TV. The Saturday game is Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (1:30 p.m., Fox29, Fox Deportes), featuring Nashville’s reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and Atlanta’s World Cup winner Thiago Almada. The Sunday game is Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas (9 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes), a rematch of a game from last year’s playoffs.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Union Takeaways: A 1-1 tie vs. LAFC isn’t as bad as the late goal makes it feel

This weekend’s free games on Apple TV

Apple and MLS usually offer six games free each week, with each team in the league expected to average 14 free games over the season. This weekend, there are just five, a sign that LAFC-Houston was to be one of them. We’ll see if it remains free on the rescheduled date, June 14.

Nashville-Atlanta and Minnesota-Dallas are two of this weekend’s free games. The others are all on Saturday: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami (7:30 p.m.), D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 p.m.), and St. Louis City SC vs. Portland Timbers (8:30 p.m.)

If you have Apple TV+ but not MLS Season Pass, you can watch the “MLS 360″ live highlights show for no extra charge.

We still don’t know when the Union’s next free game will be, because MLS and Apple have only announced the free games through the end of April.

The Union’s next game on traditional TV is Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal series finale at Los Angeles FC (10 p.m., FS1, TUDN).

» READ MORE: Union largely out-play LAFC in Champions League opener, but give up late goal in 1-1 tie

This weekend’s MLS announcer schedule

Saturday, April 29

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United, 1:30 p.m. (free): Nate Bukaty and Tony Meola in English on Fox; Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman in English on Apple; John Laguna and Mariano Trujillo in Spanish on Fox Deportes; Alejandro Figueredo and Carlos Ruiz in Spanish on Apple

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. (free): Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu in English; Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. (free): Tyler Terens and Devon Kerr in English; Oscar Salazar and Walter Roque in Spanish

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.: Callum Williams and Calen Carr in English; Diego Pessolano and Luis Gerardo Bucci in Spanish

Orlando City vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.: Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey in English; Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo in Spanish

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.: Tony Husband and Kyndra de St. Aubin in English; Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla in Spanish; Gavino de Falco and Sébastien Le Toux in French

Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m.: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce in English; Adrian Garcia Márquez and Francisco Pinto in Spanish

Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls, 8:30 p.m.: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth in English; Moisés Linares and Jaime Macías in Spanish

Sporting Kansas City vs. CF Montréal, 8:30 p.m.: Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam in English; Raúl Guzmán and Sonny Guadarrama in Spanish; Frédéric Lord and Vincent Destouches in French

St. Louis City SC vs. Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. (free): Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham in English; Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa in Spanish

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders, 9:30 p.m.: Adrian Healey and Cobi Jones in English; Juan Arango and Carlos Suárez in Spanish

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m.: Blake Price and Paul Dolan in English; Jesús Acosta and Diego Arrioja in Spanish; Jeremy Filosa and Matthias Van Halst in French

Sunday, April 29

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m.: Nate Bukaty and Tony Meola on FS1 in English; Steve Cangialosi and Taylor Twellman on Apple in English; John Laguna, Claudio Suárez and Mariano Trujillo on Fox Deportes in Spanish; Ramses Sandoval and Tony Cherchi on Apple in Spanish