The Union lost the title of a ‘dangerous team.’ Jim Curtin is urging his group to find it

Jim Curtin has an extremely eloquent way of sounding completely frustrated.

Following a scoreless draw against Toronto FC, one that has the Union (4-4-7, 19 points) on a five-game winless streak at Subaru Park on a night that found uninspiring offense, the Union manager took the podium and delivered the honest truth. That when it comes to the course of this season — it would appear that when it rains, it most definitely pours.

“Again, it’s a tough night, and a tie [that] feels like a loss when we’re at home,” Curtin said postgame. “You know [that we as] coaching staff try to put a positive twist on things and say, ‘we’ve kept some clean sheets now in consecutive games, in three games,’ which is good. But we have to hit the back of the net, and that has to start on Saturday against Montreal before the international break.”

It’s true that while the Union necessarily haven’t been losing games, they haven’t been winning any either. Sure, a 3-0 win in New England on May 18 is three points in the right direction, but there are no style points in a result in which the Union had a man advantage against an Eastern Conference bottom-feeder due to a red card infraction early in the match.

Curtin even admitted as much postgame.

“Sure, we’re not conceding — but we’re not really creating a ton,” he said. “You know we scored the three goals against New England, but let’s be honest they’re down. They’re down a man early in the game. So it’s too extreme.”

That win was on the road, not at Subaru Park. You’d have to go back to two months ago, yep, March 30 against Nashville, for the last time the club celebrated a league win at home. They’ll get an opportunity against another Canadian foe when Montreal FC comes to Chester on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

One thing Curtin said that stuck out during the nearly 13-minute postgame exchange with reporters is how this Union collective is “nervous at home to make mistakes,” and that he was urging his team to “be brave.”

“Overall, [we were] not dangerous enough on the night, not scary enough,” said Curtin. “Obviously, it’s a positive to keep a clean sheet as we’ve been leaking a lot of goals at home but at the same time, we have to find a balance of, you know, being a little bit more brave.

“ … And that’s not a way for us to play, you know? Anytime you don’t get three points at home, it’s not acceptable.”

It was a statement he wouldn’t get a chance to elaborate, after fielding questions on Jack McGlynn’s work rate, and the absence of forward Julián Carranza completely changed the subject. But in that early diatribe, the frustration of a locker room, a front office, and a franchise was evident through the one man employed to steer the luxury liner into calmer waters.

“The frustrating part for me, and this is not a knock on the league at all, but it hasn’t been a year where you sit there and you go, ‘wow, we got we got played off the field,’” said Curtin. You know [those games where] we weren’t even close and you tip your cap [to the other team] and you go, ‘That was impressive.’ That’s happened before in the past. But this year some of the games, we were in them but we’re not doing that little bit extra to turn the luck our way. That’s what hurts the most.”

Carranza is here … for now.

With rumors swirling around a possible departure of Carranza to Dutch club Feyenoord at the end of the season, the timing of his absence was interesting considering the Argentine wasn’t even on the gameday roster against Toronto.

But it’s not because he wants out, but more because according to Curtin, he asked if he could sit out to rest an apparent foot injury sustained following last Saturday’s game in Charlotte — a knock he exacerbated during Tuesday’s training session.

Carranza, who is on the tail end of a deal that finds him earning $1 million this season, is a free agent at the end of the season and eager to get on the radar of Argentina’s coaching staff ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Even Curtin thinks that if that’s the goal, leaving MLS gives him the greatest chance to do so.

But not last night. In fact, Curtin sounded hopeful to have him back for Saturday’s game against Montreal.

“I know you guys read all the transfer rumors and that kind of stuff, but no, Julián has a real knock,” said Curtin. “I’d tell you the truth, trust me. Because if he was gone, I’d tell you that, too. There’s nothing for me to lie about. But he’s still our player at least until the rest of the year. The hope is he’s fine for Saturday. We’ll see. He’ll get treatment. Hopefully, he responds well to the treatment. He was in getting treatment earlier today and [I] talked with them then. It’s not bad, but it didn’t feel good enough to go tonight.”