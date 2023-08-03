Union survive in Leagues Cup with penalty kick victory over D.C. United

After neither the Union nor D.C. United found the back of the net during their Leagues Cup matchup Thursday night at Subaru Park, tournament rules dictated that the game would skip overtime and go straight to penalty kicks.

When the kicks tied 4-4 after five rounds, Union right back Olivier Mbaizo stepped to the spot and drilled the winner off the fingertips of D.C. United goalkeeper Alex Bono. With the victory, the Union moved on to the round of 16 in the revamped intercontinental tournament, which features every team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

The Union had their way with D.C. United in league play last year, winning two blowouts by a combined score of 13-0. But this season, with former Manchester United and English national team star Wayne Rooney in his first full season managing the club, D.C. United has shown the ability to hang much more closely with the Union. Thursday marked the second straight close game between the Eastern Conference rivals, following a scoreless draw at Subaru Park on May 17.

Penalty drama

Predictably, Dániel Gazdag was first to step to the penalty spot for the Union. But the Hungarian forward, who has 14 penalty goals this season, was unexpectedly stopped by Bono, who guessed correctly as Gazdag went to the right.

D.C. United connected on its first three attempts. With a chance to go up 4-2, Chris Durkin overshot the net. Jack McGlynn then deked Bono to level the score at 3.

With the penalty round tied at 4, Pedro Santos hit the crossbar for D.C. United, setting the stage for Mbaizo’s heroics.

First half slog

The game began with referee Rosendo Mendoza taking a ball from point-blank range to the face, telegraphing what would be an ugly first half that ended with the score 0-0.

In the 4th minute, Mikael Uhre didn’t do much with a one-on-one chance in the box, kicking directly into the path of Bono. A very late offside flag may have negated a score anyway.

Notably, the Union brought in some competition this week for Uhre (7 goals and 7 assists across all competitions) and the rest of the forward group, announcing Wednesday that they had signed Israeli striker Tai Baribo from Wolfsberger AC. Uhre was subbed off for Chris Donovan in the 73rd minute.

As a hard rain fell for the first 15 minutes, both teams were sloppy with the ball. By the 20th minute, the crowd was audibly displeased with continued bad passes and giveaways by the Union, who connected on 76.7% of passes after an eight-day layoff. D.C. United was slightly worse, with a passing accuracy of 73.3%. The teams combined for four shots on goal.

Blake makes early stops

Goalie Andre Blake was summoned into early action, tipping a blast outside the box from Jackson Hopkins over the crossbar in the 11th minute.

But the save of the half came in the 45th minute, when the three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year found himself one-on-one in the box with D.C. United star Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool and Belgian national team striker slipped behind the defense, but Blake stuck out his right leg on a low shot attempt to preserve the 0-0 draw heading into halftime.

Officials get involved

For a moment, everyone thought the Union went ahead in the 64th minute, when Julián Carranza got behind Bono and tapped in a loose ball near the goal line. The score went up on the board, and the Union’s goal song started blaring at Subaru Park. But Mendoza waived it off, determining Carranza had been too physical with a D.C. United defender.

Both the fans and the players voiced their frustrations with the officiating throughout the game. In the 73rd minute, Mbaizo received a yellow card after vociferously protesting a foul call.

Mbaizo got involved in a late scoring opportunity for the Union, but a cross attempt in the 86th minute sailed too far ahead of Carranza. Meanwhile, a shot attempt by Donovan off a corner kick in stoppage time went just over the crossbar.

Too soon to look ahead?

In a tournament designed to create new and exciting matchups between teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, the Union’s portion of the bracket turned out to be a bit underwhelming. The team already faced six of the other seven clubs in the East regional earlier this season, including two of the three Liga MX teams. Pumas would be the Union’s only possible new opponent before the semifinals.

“We did discuss it in the locker room — to have a new opponent would be interesting,” Union manager Jim Curtin said Wednesday. “To play another Liga MX team, just to test yourself, is always good. ... Certainly it does seem a little almost too local on our side of the bracket.”

Union fans seemed on Thursday to agree with Curtin, as entire sections at Subaru Park were virtually empty, even before the rain started to come down.

Given the likelihood that some uninspiring matchups await the Union in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, it’s hard not to look ahead to the semifinals, when a visit from Lionel Messi could inject life into the Union’s Leagues Cup schedule.

Both teams have two more rounds to get through — and Messi’s Inter Miami side may first have to get through Liga MX powerhouse Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals. But if it all works out, the Argentine megastar would play in Chester on Aug. 15.

Up next

The Union will host the New York Red Bulls on Monday in the Leagues Cup round of 16. The time of the game has not yet been announced.