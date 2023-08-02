Union sign forward Tai Baribo from Wolfsberger AC

Ahead of the Aug. 2 secondary transfer deadline, the Union signed Israeli striker Tai Baribo from Wolfsberger AC, the team announced Wednesday.

Baribo’s contract runs through the 2025 season and includes a team option for 2026.

The 25-year-old led Wolfsberg with 16 goals last season and has scored 37 goals in 73 career games across all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga side. Baribo also made his national team debut for Israel in March 2022 and has three goals in 11 appearances.

“In just two years playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, Tai has proven himself to be an incredibly dangerous and productive striker,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. “We are continuously looking to add to the quality of our roster, and having one of the top scorers in the Austrian league join us will help build on the success of this team. We look forward to seeing what he’ll contribute the rest of this season and going forward.”

Baribo’s signing brings depth to the Union’s forward position, where the team already has designated players Julián Carranza (14 goals and eight assists across all competitions) and Mikael Uhre (seven goals and seven assists), along with Joaquín Torres, Quinn Sullivan, and Chris Donovan. The move also offers insurance for a possible departure by Carranza, who has drawn interest from European clubs.

The Union have added Baribo and 19-year-old South African centerback Olwethu Makhanya during the secondary transfer window. They also loaned centerback Brandan Craig to Austin FC and midfielder Andrés Perea to New York City FC.