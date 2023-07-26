Dániel Gazdag’s hat trick leads Union to Leagues Cup victory over Querétaro

Behind a hat trick from forward Dániel Gazdag, the Union easily defeated Liga MX side Querétaro, 5-1, in Leagues Cup play Wednesday night at Subaru Park. Combined with Saturday’s result over Tijuana, the Union won their three-team group and advanced to the tournament’s knockout stage.

Gazdag takes over scoring lead

Dániel Gazdag opened the scoring for the Union in the 30th minute, but notably, the goal did not come from the penalty spot, where the Hungarian forward has been prolific throughout the season. This time, it was a left-footed strike from outside the box to give the Union an early 1-0 lead.

» READ MORE: Julian Carranza powers the Union past Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup opener

After Julián Carranza was tripped in the box minutes later, Gazdag earned a chance to score from the area of the field where he has done most of his damage this season. For the second Leagues Cup game in a row, he buried a shot from the penalty spot, putting the Union up 2-0.

Gazdag completed the hat trick in the 63rd minute, scoring again from the penalty spot after Jesús Bueno was fouled in the box. The striker was then subbed off for Joaquin Torres in the 74th minute.

Gazdag’s three goals gave him 16 this year across all competitions, leapfrogging Carranza’s 14 for the team lead. Fourteen of Gazdag’s goals have come on penalty shots.

Harriel’s start and score

Union manager Jim Curtin gave Nathan Harriel started at right back in place of Olivier Mbaizo. The Cameroonian defender has not seen the field since being pulled in the 55th minute of the Tijuana game on Saturday, after successive fouls led to a penalty shot opportunity that was stopped by goalie Andre Blake.

Harriel rewarded Curtin’s decision in the 44th minute, heading in a corner chance for his first goal of the season and giving the Union a 3-0 lead before halftime.

Lineup changes

Besides Harriel, Curtin made a number of other lineup changes, opting to counteract Querétaro’s 4-4-2 formation with three centerbacks. That meant a starting nod for Damion Lowe, his first since June 11. The Jamaican defender missed time while competing with his national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup, then had an infection upon his return. He nearly got in the scoring column in the 61st minute but was determined to be offside.

In the midfield, captain Alejandro Bedoya and Leon Flach were both unavailable due to injuries. Curtin chose to start Jesús Bueno over Jack McGlynn. McGlynnn came on in the 65th minute as a substitute for José Andrés Martínez and scored the Union’s fifth and final goal in the 89th minute.

In Bedoya’s place, Blake wore the captain’s armband.

Mikael Uhre replaced Quinn Sullivan at forward after the 19-year-old Bridesburg native started the Union’s last three games. Sullivan entered as a substitute for Carranza in the 74th minute.

» READ MORE: Olivier Mbaizo asks to leave the Union because his family can’t get U.S. visas

Key stat

70: The number of minutes it took for Querétaro to put a shot on target. Blake was virtually unchallenged for much of the match, aside from apparent cramps in the 60th minute that received attention from the Union’s medical staff. The Jamaican keeper conceded the clean sheet in the 84th minute on a goal by Raúl Sandoval.

Up next

As the winners of the East 1 group, the Union have earned the right to host the round of 32 against the second-place finisher of East 2 on August 3. Possible opponents include MLS foes CF Montréal and D.C. United, as well as Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM.

One match still remains in East 1, as Tijuana and Querétaro will face off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park. The winner will claim second place in the three-team group and join the Union in the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup.