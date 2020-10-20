Anthony Fontana finally gave the Union breathing room in the 69th with a very nice chipped finish over New England goalkeeper Matt Turner. Jamiro Monteiro set the play up in one of the rare moments when he could settle the ball, floating a pass over six Revolution players and into Fontana’s path. Fontana had Matt Polster on his back right away, but he got out of the jam by jumping up and flicking the ball to the far post. Polster and Turner could only watch.