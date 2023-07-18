The Union have signed 19-year-old South African centerback Olwethu Makhanya to their first Under-22 Initiative contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Makhanya played one season for Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership, South Africa’s top club league, averaging 1.7 tackles and 3.9 clearances in 20 appearances. He earned the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was named the most promising player of the tournament in the Nedbank Cup, South Africa’s domestic knockout tournament. Makhanya has also been called up to represent South Africa at the U23 level.

“[Makhanya’s] an athletic, explosive player who is able to play centerback in a back four line, as well as a back three,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release. “His instincts on the field fit our aggressive style of play and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Makhanya’s contract runs for 2½ years through the 2025 season, with a club option through 2027.

”Excited to start this new chapter in my life & to play a small part in Philly finishing this season strong and in the seasons to come,” Makhanya wrote on Instagram.

Launched in 2021, the MLS Under-22 Initiative permits MLS clubs to sign three players, ages 22 and younger, while minimizing the impact on their salary budgets. Players may occupy a U22 roster slot through the season they turn 25 years old. International players like Makhanya are eligible for a slot when they sign their first MLS contract.

The deal represents the first time Stellenbosch FC has transferred a player to the United States.

”As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad,” Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie said in a press release.

