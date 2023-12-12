Union sign talented left back prospect from Houston Dynamo II

The Union continue to build their roster for the 2024 season, and on Tuesday they added another piece by signing defender Isaiah LeFlore to a one-year contract. The contract contains team options for 2025 through ‘27.

LeFlore, 21, is a left back prospect who played last season for Houston Dynamo II of MLS Next Pro, the third tier of professional soccer in North America. With Dynamo II, LeFlore led all MLS Next Pro defenders with six assists last season, and led Houston in tackles (33), interceptions (52), duels (272), duel percentage among players with at least 100 duels (57.7%), and dribble percentage among players with at least 20 successful dribbles made (65%)

“Through his recent play in USL and MLS NEXT Pro, Isaiah is a promising young prospect with potential to fit well in our system,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a news release. “He’s an offensive-minded left back who is ready to test himself at the next level, and we look forward to contributing to his development.”

LeFlore, a native of Minneapolis, previously spent time in Sporting Kansas City’s academy and in Portugal with Braga II.

The Union’s interest in LeFlore makes sense given that starting left back Kai Wagner is out of contract and could be bound for Europe. Twenty-four-year-old Matt Real is the team’s only other natural left back.

While LeFlore fits the offensive mold the Union look for in their left backs, don’t confuse him for Wagner’s direct replacement, at least not right away. The 5-foot-8, 159-pound defender at this stage is very much a prospect, so if Wagner leaves, the Union would almost assuredly bring in another established professional to start at the position.

Wagner, 26, has been widely considered the best left back in MLS for a few years, and he tied for second among defenders this past season with seven assists. While Wagner once seemed all but a lock to leave, the Union have held conservations with his camp regarding an extension.

The Union also have key decisions to make regarding captain Alejandro Bedoya, who is out of contract, and in-demand striker Julián Carranza, who could fetch a handsome transfer fee abroad. The team is expected to open preseason camp next month.