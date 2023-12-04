The Union say they’re in talks with captain Alejandro Bedoya about a new deal

The Union made their big end-of-year roster announcement on Monday, and the headline was that the team is in talks with midfielder Alejandro Bedoya about a new contract.

Bedoya’s existing deal is about to expire. Manager Jim Curtin and many Union players have said publicly and loudly that they want their captain back for another year, even though he’ll turn 37 next April. Bedoya has also said plenty about feeling like sporting director Ernst Tanner has been a little too cold in talks about the future.

There may yet be a way to resolve this, especially given the campaign from inside the Union’s locker room. But it will probably require Bedoya reducing his salary, and more importantly, his playing time. Jesús Bueno (who just signed a big new deal), Leon Flach, and Quinn Sullivan are all waiting in the wings to give the Union’s midfield a shot of new energy that it needs.

The Union also said they’re in talks with out-of-contract left back Kai Wagner about a new deal. That may just be semantics if he still wants to go to Europe. But it may also be a sign that Wagner couldn’t find a team overseas that will pay him what the Union have offered – with all those numbers below what Wagner thought he could find elsewhere this winter.

If Wagner comes back, he’ll have one game left on his three-game suspension for directing a racist slur toward an opponent in the Union’s playoff opener. He’ll also have to win back the trust of a fan base that long wanted him to stay, but turned against him after the incident.

If Bedoya and Wagner don’t re-sign here, they’ll become free agents.

The Union picked up contract options on backup goalkeeper Holden Trent; centerback Damion Lowe, midfielders Flach, Jeremy Rafanello, and Joaquín Torres; and forwards Julián Carranza and Chris Donovan.

Carranza still might get sold overseas this winter, so don’t assume he’ll be back next season. But since the 2024 preseason starts in a month, he could start the year here and move abroad later.

Torres staying is notable because he didn’t play much this year, until a big moment in the playoffs where he stepped up to help in the first-round playoff win at New England.

Midfielder Andrés Perea, last winter’s other acquisition who didn’t play much, was already under contract for next year. He spent the second half of this year on loan at New York City FC, and it remains to be seen what the Union do with him next.

The only player whose contract option the Union declined is left back Anton Sorenson, a 20-year-old left back prospect from the team’s youth academy. When he turned pro at the start of last year, he was ticketed as Wagner’s successor, but he never really got it together. If he does in the future, which there’s still plenty of time for, it seemingly will be somewhere else.

The Union also said goodbye to backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik, indicating the team will not be retaining the 34-year-old goalkeeper who was out of contract.

Tanner will hold a news conference later today at Subaru Park where he’s likely to address all of this, and what else there is to do this offseason.

