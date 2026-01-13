The United Soccer Coaches Convention returns to Philly, with extra interest in a World Cup year

Like so much of life, the year in soccer has raced out of the blocks without waiting for the starter’s gun.

The Union’s preseason started Monday, while over in Europe the English Premier League’s winter circus played at full blast. While their fellow Americans were vacationing, Medford’s Brenden Aaronson and the rest of the circuit’s U.S. players spent the holidays working not just to win games, but to earn places on the World Cup team.

They’re at a sprinter’s pace in women’s soccer, too. Gotham FC will play in the inaugural FIFA women’s Champions Cup later this month in London, and has already been in Spain for a week preparing.

Next week, U.S. manager Emma Hayes will convene the annual January camp with 26 NWSL players, but that headline was overtaken by Sam Coffey’s move to Manchester City.

Amid all this, the event that’s usually American soccer’s annual curtain-raiser will take place in Philadelphia this week. From Wednesday to Saturday, the United Soccer Coaches Convention will draw thousands of attendees to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the traditional festival of speeches, exhibits, and All-America honors.

The association has organized conventions in almost all of its 85 years, and Philadelphia has been a frequent host. It was last here in 2023, and this will be the 11th time since 1989. That history has also been profitable for the organization, which is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., but has many members in this part of the country.

There’s always a little extra shine when the convention happens in a World Cup year, and this one will be no exception. Nor will it be lost on anyone that it’s in a World Cup host city.

On top of that, Paul Payne, who became the association’s president in April, has strong Philadelphia ties. He grew up in the region and coached soccer at Conestoga High, the University of Scranton, then Bloomsburg for more than 20 years.

“I think it’s a great way for us as an association to kick off, with our connection with U.S. Soccer [and] our national teams,” said Payne, who noted that he delivered The Inquirer for two years as a child. “The World Cup doesn’t start in June — to me, it’s started already. And I think you’re going to see that ramp up with a lot of the activities of U.S. Soccer, and obviously the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philly this year.”

Star players and coaches on stage

As usual, the speakers will span the range of the sport. Amid the dozens of high school, college and youth coaches, famous ex-players on stage will include Tab Ramos, John Harkes, Jozy Altidore, Jay DeMerit, and Delran’s Peter Vermes.

Heather Mitts will share the stage with her husband, former Eagles quarterback A.J. Feeley, on Friday, while her former teammates Lori Lindsey and Heather O’Reilly will have an event on Thursday.

Lindsey will also join Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas, and JP Dellacamera for a Fox Sports panel on Friday previewing the network’s coverage of this summer’s World Cup.

Guests from abroad are set to include former Manchester United player Nicky Butt, former England women’s manager Mark Sampson, and Portugal men’s manager Roberto Martínez. Expect Martínez to draw a big crowd — and perhaps face a few questions about playing the United States in March.

The Union will be well-represented, with manager Bradley Carnell, academy director Jon Scheer, reserve team head coach Ryan Richter, and goalkeeper coach Phil Wheddon scheduled to speak.

U.S. Soccer will also have lots of dignitaries there: from president Cindy Cone to CEO JT Batson, sporting director Matt Crocker, vice president of strategy Emily Cosler, and Soccer Forward Foundation executive director Lex Chalat. A number of coaches from across national teams will hold seminars, though Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes won’t be there because of other commitments.

“It will be great to get insight into the preparation for the World Cup,” Payne said. “The youth coaches in Ardmore, they want to know what’s going on with the big shots. It’s neat to hear. … All of a sudden, you’re connected to the highest level, and you have a personal seat there to what’s going on.”

Saturday night will bring the annual Walt Chyzowych lifetime achievement awards, named for one of Philadelphia’s soccer legends, at the Marriott next door on Market Street. Cone and Tony Meola are this year’s honorees, and it’s always special when the event is in Chyzowych’s old hometown.

The public can attend the convention, though it has never been cheap. It’s $665 for the week this year, with extra outlays for some of major ceremonies. (The Chyzowych event doesn’t cost extra, but its regulars often fill the room.) Most attendees will have already registered when they arrive.

There are day passes available from Wednesday through Saturday for $250 each. There are also tickets just for the exhibit hall, $50 for Thursday night and $75 for the day Friday or Saturday. It’s quite a scene, with vendors hawking everything from newfangled soccer balls to travel packages for youth tournaments.

Day passes haven’t always existed for the convention, but it’s something Payne wanted to expand the audience — in particular to youth coaches who don’t have the money to pay for the whole thing.

“If they’re unsure what this is really about, it gives them a chance to get a glimpse of it, and experience what this convention is,” he said. “And hopefully it whets their appetite, so they say next year, ‘You know, what I’m going to ask my club to fund me to go all four days,’ or ‘I’m going to ask my high school for professional development money.’”

