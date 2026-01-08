Trinity Rodman returns to the USWNT for January camp even though she isn’t with a club right now

Though the U.S. men’s soccer team will command the lion’s share of the spotlight this year, the women’s team isn’t scaling anything back.

That will be shown starting Jan. 17, when Emma Hayes gathers 26 players for the program’s annual winter training camp in suburban Los Angeles. It will kick off the 41st year of the women’s team’s existence, and will include games against Paraguay on Jan. 24 in Carson, Calif., and Jan. 27 against Chile in Santa Barbara.

Because the camp takes place outside of official national team windows, all 26 players will come from the NWSL. And because Gotham FC is playing in FIFA’s inaugural Women’s Champions Cup in London at the end of the month, the club’s many national team stars — such as Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett, and Jaedyn Shaw — were not called up.

They’re all in Europe already, training for a few weeks in Marbella, Spain before heading north to England. (In fact, they’re at the same complex where the Union will be for part of their preseason camp later this month.)

That said, Hayes’ squad has a few veterans and many newcomers, which is no surprise. January camps outside of World Cup years are often that way.

But there’s one name that stands above the rest: Trinity Rodman. It’s her first national team call-up since last April because of injuries, and she will arrive as a free agent — officially “Unattached” on the U.S. roster — since her Washington Spirit contract expired at the end of December.

Rodman’s future is by far the biggest story in the women’s soccer world right now. All signs are she’d like to stay in Washington, but she’d also like to be paid what she’s worth — and she’s worth a whole lot.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said at the league’s championship game in November, where Washington lost to Gotham, that “we want Trinity in our league and we will fight for her.”

Spirit owner Michele Kang has also shown she wants to keep Rodman in town. Kang put together a backloaded contract offer that would fit within NWSL salary rules by cashing in on the next cycle of broadcast rights. But commissioner Jessica Berman vetoed it, with Bloomberg reporting in early December that she said it “violated the spirit of the rules.”

This sparked an enormous outcry from fans, media and the players’ union. The union filed a grievance claiming “at least five different sections” of the collective bargaining agreement, according to the Athletic.

The league soon retreated some, but only some. It proposed a new “High Impact Player” status that would allow teams to pay stars up to $1 million beyond the cap, and in early December the league’s board of governors approved the change.

It quickly emerged that the new rule was not so simple, and that blew up in the NWSL’s face. Unlike Major League Soccer’s Designated Player rule, the NWSL’s version put restrictions on what kinds of players can earn the status.

They included being ranked in voting for honors bestowed by the media, including France Football’s Ballon D’Or top 30, the Guardian’s top 100 (in which this reporter is a voter), and ESPN’s top 40.

Many women’s soccer journalists have no interest in having influence over players’ salaries like that. It also matters that those rankings’ voting pools skew heavily toward Europe, including journalists, coaches, and former players.

This was promptly called out by one American soccer industry veteran for having “outsourced the valuation of players for an American soccer league to European media.”

The league also counts SportsPro Media’s “Top 150 Most Marketable Athletes.” That was promptly bashed by fans as being even more subjective than journalists’ opinions. (It also drew attention that in the league’s press release, this item was first on the list of criteria.)

Another metric on the list is being in the “top 11 minutes played for the USWNT” over the last two years for field players, or No. 1 in minutes for goalkeepers. This puts players’ eligibility for a big paycheck in Hayes’ hands, with her starting lineup and substitution choices.

The NWSL Players Association has continued to oppose the rule, and said Wednesday that it is preparing to take the league to arbitration. The league claimed it has the right to impose the rule without collective bargaining, and said it consulted the union on the rule. The union disagrees on both counts.

“A league that truly believes in the value of its players would not be afraid to bargain over it,” the NWSLPA said in a statement when the rule was announced.

It would prefer that the league just raise the cap by $1 million for this year. ESPN reported that the league’s base salary cap for this year is $3.5 million “before additions for revenue sharing.”

How many of the league’s 16 teams would favor that isn’t known, nor is it known what the vote of clubs would have to be to make that happen.

What is known is that Rodman will report to national team camp without a club affiliation, and it isn’t clear where she’ll end up. Many European clubs have reportedly expressed interest, though the list with both the roster room and the quality Rodman deserves is pretty short.

Preseasons for NWSL clubs are expected to start in mid-February, and the regular season kicks off March 13.

USWNT January camp roster

Goalkeepers (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC)

Defenders (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit)*, Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Gisele Thompson (Angel City), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (8): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns)

Forwards (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars), Trinity Rodman (Unattached), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns)

* — Fans know her as Tara McKeown, but she got married a few weeks ago.