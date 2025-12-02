USMNT will play Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Belgium, and Germany before the World Cup

NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s soccer team has played some strong opponents in its preparation for the World Cup so far. But for its last four games before the tournament, the team will square off against some of the biggest teams of all.

After weeks of speculation, the official word came Tuesday that the U.S. will play Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta in March, then Germany in Chicago in June for its World Cup send-off game.

Advertisement

There also will be a game at the end of May in Charlotte, N.C., against a team still to be announced. It might be revealed after the World Cup draw on Friday, since the U.S. won’t want to play against a team it will face again a few weeks later. The U.S. can’t be drawn against Belgium, Portugal, or Germany, as they’re all in the same pot in the draw.

All four games will be at the respective cities’ NFL stadiums, with Atlanta getting two since it’s the new home of U.S. Soccer’s headquarters. The governing body will open a $200-plus-million, 200-acre training center in the southern suburb of Fayetteville, Ga., this spring, in time for the men’s team to hold its pre-World Cup camp there.

“For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world,” U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said in a statement.

Portugal’s visit won’t just bring all-time superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who hasn’t played a game on American soil since 2014. The No. 6 team in FIFA’s global rankings has a fleet of the sport’s best players: Bruno Fernandes of England’s Manchester United, Rafael Leão of Italy’s AC Milan, and João Neves and Vitinha of reigning European champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Belgium is led by midfield playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, long of England’s Manchester City and now with Italy’s Napoli, and winger Leandro Trossard of England’s Arsenal. The Red Devils are ranked No. 8, and like Portugal won their group in European World Cup qualifying. Had they finished second, they’d have gone into the playoffs for the last World Cup spots that are also set for March.

» READ MORE: FIFA’s World Cup draw is this week. Here’s what to know before, during, and after Friday’s event

Both nations stir many memories for U.S. national team fans. The American men earned one of their most famous World Cup wins against Portugal in 2002, then nearly pulled off another upset win in 2014 before Ronaldo assisted a last-minute equalizer.

When the teams last met in a friendly in 2017, the Americans earned a 1-1 tie in Portugal in the first senior national team appearance for Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Carter-Vickers. (McKennie scored the goal, assisted by then-Union striker C.J. Sapong, and Ronaldo was absent.)

Nine days later, the U.S. took Belgium to extra time with goalkeeper Tim Howard’s 16 saves, then fell, 2-1. Howard’s heroics set a World Cup record for saves in a game that still stands. The teams have not met since.

Germany is a frequent and longtime U.S. opponent. This will be their 13th meeting, with the most recent a 3-1 Mannschaft win in Connecticut in October 2023. The first, in 1993, was a 4-3 U.S. loss that nonetheless announced the program on its way to hosting the 1994 World Cup. (Coincidentally, that game was also at Soldier Field.)

» READ MORE: The Union’s Danley Jean Jacques celebrates helping Haiti reach its first men’s World Cup since 1974

The current German squad, ranked No. 9, is led by playmakers Florian Wirtz of England’s Liverpool and Jamal Musiala of Germany’s Bayern Munich. There are also some big-time rising stars aiming to make the World Cup squad, including striker Nick Woltemade of England’s Newcastle United and 17-year-old Lennart Karl of Bayern.

The U.S. ends 2025 ranked No. 14, its highest standing since just before the Copa América flameout a year ago.