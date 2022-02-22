Six years after a group of American women’s soccer stars took the U.S. Soccer Federation launched a landmark legal fight to win equal pay, the two sides announced Tuesday morning that they’ve agreed to a settlement worth $24 million.

The fight began in March 2016 when five of the national team’s biggest stars — Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Delran’s Carli Lloyd — filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In March 2019, just three months before a World Cup they went on to win, an even larger group of players took U.S. Soccer to federal court seeking damages including nearly $67 million meant to make up for past differences between men’s and women’s World Cup prize money.

The agreement calls for the players to receive a $22 million direct payment, to be “distributed in a manner proposed by the USWNT players” and approved by the court handling the lawsuit, Tuesday’s announcement said.

U.S. Soccer will also put $2 million in “an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals and charitable efforts related to women’s and girls’ soccer,” with each eligible player able to apply for up to $50,000.

The agreement also specifically states that from now on, “U.S. Soccer has committed to providing an equal rate of pay going forward for the women’s and men’s national teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.”

The settlement is contingent on the women’s team’s players’ union, a separate group from the lawsuit plaintiffs, and U.S. Soccer agreeing on new collective bargaining agreements for the women’s and men’s teams. The women’s deal is currently in a short-term extension through the end of March after expiring at the end of 2021, while the men haven’t had an active CBA since the end of 2018.

As big of a win as it is for the players, it might be an even bigger win for U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone. A former star player in her own right — with two Olympic gold medals and a 1999 World Cup title on her mantle — she settled the case for over $40 million less than the nearly $67 million the players originally sought.

» READ MORE: Formerly a reluctant politician, Cindy Cone now campaigning to stay U.S. Soccer president

The differences in compensation were codified mainly by FIFA, world soccer’s governing body. Both the players and the USSF have called FIFA out for years over the discrepancy.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the federation made mistakes in the past, and as a former player I understand the frustration of being treated that way,” Cone told the Washington Post. “But I’m really proud of this moment.”

Cone is currently running for reelection to the USSF presidency against Carlos Cordeiro, her predecessor. Cordeiro was president when USSF lawyers published a filing with sexist language in the equal pay lawsuit, and when women’s team star Christen Press filed a complaint in 2018 accusing her then-club coach at the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars of emotional abuse.

Cordeiro claimed he didn’t know about either matter at the time, but still resigned.

The lawsuit’s latest appeal hearing was set for March 7, two days after the election will take place in U.S. Soccer’s annual general meeting.

It remains to be seen how the settlement will affect the election, in which just over 40% of the electorate is made up of state and regional-level youth and adult amateur soccer associations. Many of those entities have backed Cordeiro thus far, complaining that Cone has paid too little attention to them and too much attention to the senior national teams — especially the women.

At the same time, the women’s players have barely concealed their dislike of Cordeiro. When the news of his candidacy was first reported, Rapinoe accused him on Twitter of resigning because he “embarrassed everything and everyone with caveman levels of misogyny?”

» READ MORE: Former U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro running for the job again, two years after resigning amid sexism scandal

Now Rapinoe and her teammates are celebrating a deal she called “a huge win” in an interview with the Athletic.

”We’re so happy,” Rapinoe said. “It’s honestly kind of surreal. … I think I honestly don’t even understand how monumental this is.”

Rapinoe, Morgan and Cone were together on ABC’s Good Morning America early Tuesday when the news was announced.

“I think we’re going to look back on this day and say this is the moment that U.S. Soccer changed for the better,” Rapinoe said. “Obviously we can’t go back and undo the injustices that we faced, but the only justice coming out of this is that we know that something like this is never going to happen again, and we can move forward in making soccer that best sport that we possibly can in this country, and setting up the next generation so much better than we ever had it.””

Morgan was asked by ABC’s Robin Roberts whether the deal is “a win for everyone involved,” and answered with Cone sitting by her side on camera.

“It really is,” Morgan said. “This is just such a monumental step forward in feeling valued, feeling respected, and just mending our relationship with U.S. Soccer that’s really been full of tension and very far apart from each other for many years … With the leadership of Cindy, it’s great to just take that step forward. And I not only see this as a win for our team, or women’s sports, but women in general.”