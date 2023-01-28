Paxten Aaronson earns his senior U.S. national team debut vs. Colombia

Medford-born Union alumnus Paxten Aaronson earned his first game and first start with the U.S. men’s soccer team in Saturday’s game against Colombia in suburban Los Angeles.

Aaronson, now of Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, was handed the start by interim U.S. manager Anthony Hudson as part of a three-man U.S. midfield. The 19-year-old midfielder moved from the Union to Eintracht in January for $4 million, and potentially much more based on performance incentives and any future transfer fee.

Paxten and his older brother Brenden Aaronson, also a Union alumnus, became the eighth set of brothers to play for the senior U.S. men’s squad. The lineage dates back a century to Archie and Tom Stark, who played for the famed Bethlehem Steel dynasty of the 1920s and 30s.

The full U.S. lineup was goalkeeper Sean Johnson; defenders John Tolkin, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, and DeJuan Jones (from left to right); midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Eryk Williamson, and Aaronson; and forwards Matthew Hoppe, Jesús Ferreira, and Paul Arriola (from left to right).

Notably, Ferreira started against the country where he was born. His father, David Ferreira, played for FC Dallas from 2009-13, and Jesús grew up in Dallas’ youth academy.

Colombia’s lineup included four MLS players: defender Juan Mosquera (Portland Timbers), midfielder Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution), and forwards Juan “Cucho” Hernández (Columbus Crew) and Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC).

The game is on TV on TNT in English and Telemundo in Spanish and streaming on Peacock in Spanish.