Anthony Hudson will be the interim U.S. men’s soccer team manager for its January camp and games, the program announced Wednesday.

Hudson, 41, is a familiar face in U.S. national team circles. He was in charge of the U.S. under-20 men’s team in 2020 and ‘21, and this year was an assistant on Gregg Berhalter’s bench at the World Cup. Before joining the national team program, he managed the Colorado Rapids from 2017-19, and before that managed the men’s national teams of Bahrain and New Zealand.

He was born in Seattle but grew up in England, playing in the youth academy of the Premier League’s West Ham United. He played briefly in England and the Netherlands, then came back to the United States to play for a minor-league team here. After retiring from playing in 2008, he went into coaching, and has been on benches around the world ever since.

Berhalter’s contract with U.S. Soccer expired at the end of 2022. While the governing body has not yet ruled out bringing him back, the revelation on Tuesday of a domestic abuse incident in his past added to the existing uncertainty about his future.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Cone, CEO JT Batson and sporting director Earnie Stewart -- the last of whom has the most influence in picking the next full-time manager -- will have a news conference Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The U.S. team’s January camp will have mostly domestic-based players, as it usually does. The roster is still to be determined, and now that Hudson is in place, that work can proceed more easily. The camp will conclude with two friendlies in the Los Angeles area, Jan. 25 against Serbia and Jan. 28 against Colombia.

Those will be the first U.S. men’s games of the new broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which will put games on the HBO Max streaming service and some games on TV on TNT. The arrangements for these games is yet to be announced. The same is true for the U.S. women’s team’s games in New Zealand on Jan. 17 and 20.