United States to host 2024 Copa América soccer tournament

The United States will host the 2024 edition of the Copa América soccer tournament, the championship for South American national teams, giving the U.S. men’s soccer team and other North American nations a huge boost on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

It will be the first time the event has come here since 2016, when the U.S. hosted a special centennial edition of the tournament. That wasn’t just the first time it was played in the U.S., it was the first time it was played anywhere outside South America.

Last November, scheduled 2024 host Ecuador’s government said the country wouldn’t be able to host. That set off immediate speculation about where the tournament could move to, and within weeks the U.S. was floated as a candidate. The three co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — won’t have to qualify for the tournament, significantly reducing the number of games that matter before the tournament.

As was the case in 2016, the 2024 event will have an expanded field: the 10 teams of the South American confederation and six teams from Concacaf, which covers North and Central America.

