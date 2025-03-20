USMNT upset by Panama in Concacaf Nations League semifinals, 1-0

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The U.S. men’s soccer team was upset by Panama, 1-0, on Thursday in the Concacaf men’s Nations League semifinals.

Cecilio Waterman scored the lone goal late in second-half stoppage time, giving U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino his first loss in an official competition.

It means the Nations League’s fourth edition will be the first one the U.S. does not win. Though Panama is not one of the region’s traditional soccer heavyweights, this marked Los Canaleros’ fourth win over the Americans in their last six meetings.

It also raised questions about Pochettino’s in-game choices. While Panama sat back defensively, Pochettino left attacking midfielders Gio Reyna, Diego Luna, and Brian Gutiérrez on the bench.

Replacing Robinson

The first challenge Pochettino faced in the game was how to replace star left back Antonee Robinson, who was withdrawn from the roster this week due to an injury.

Max Arfsten, the 23-year-old from the Columbus Crew called in as the replacement, is a big drop-off from Robinson’s quality with the English Premier League’s Fulham. Fortunately, usual right back Joe Scally has played left back before, so Pochettino moved him to the other flank.

That had a cascading effect on Yunus Musah, usually a central midfielder. He played some right back for his club, Italy’s AC Milan, and Pochettino played him in a wide midfield role in a 3-4-3 against Panama last October. The manager decided to try Musah at right back in a 4-3-3 this time, with Tim Ream and Chris Richards as the centerbacks.

Musah’s move out of midfield opened up a spot that was taken by Tanner Tessmann, who’s been playing well for France’s Lyon. He joined regulars Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in the unit.

Defying Sargent’s orders

Josh Sargent started at striker, flanked by stars Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah. Sargent has been in great form with his club, England’s Norwich City, but has looked snakebitten with the national team: no goals since November 2019.

Whatever curse is on the 25-year-old from the St. Louis suburbs reared its head again here. Sargent had a shot hit a defender and then the post in the 19th, then hit a fine strike in the 24th only to see the offside flag go up. Sargent had done nothing wrong, but Weah was off in the buildup.

There was no score at halftime, and the shots total was a mere 3-1 in the United States’ favor.

Lack of attack

At the start of the second half, Pochettino flipped Weah and Pulisic to see if that could create a spark. It did for a few minutes, but the U.S. registered just two shots in the first 20 minutes of the frame. Though Panama’s five-back defense has a history of frustrating the U.S., it felt like the Americans were doing this to themselves, lacking creativity in the midfield.

Pochettino made two substitutions in the 68th minute, withdrawing Sargent and Tessmann for Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang and former Union midfielder Jack McGlynn. Panama manager Thomas Christiansen responded with a striker swap of his own, sending in Waterman for José Fajardo.

McGlynn’s entry marked the first time he played in an official competition for a senior U.S. team. That meant he’s tied to the U.S. program for his international career, having been pursued over the years by the Republic of Ireland. He never seemed particularly interested, but that didn’t stop all the chatter abroad.

Richards landed in a head-to-head collision with Waterman in the 78th, and had to be replaced by former Union centerback Mark McKenzie after a lengthy delay.

Panama’s surprising winner

Agyemang produced the first good scoring chance for either team in the second half, sprung up the middle by McKennie. But his low shot was too close to Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who dove low to push it aside.

Another good but unfulfilled chance came in the 88th. McKenzie hit a long ball over Panama’s defense to Pulisic and he crossed low for Agyemang, only to see the striker scuff his shot.

McKennie tried his luck from midfield during five minutes of second-half stoppage time, and though Mosquera saved it, he was a bit loose with the rebound. It nearly landed at Pulisic’s feet, but Mosquera scooped it up just in time.

From that catch, Panama went down the field and scored, with Waterman firing in an angled shot from the right side of the 18-yard box. He ripped off his shirt to celebrate, and with the CBS Sports studio team right behind that goal, he ran over to famed former striker Thierry Henry, shouted at him, and gave him a big hug.

As all this transpired (along with more Panama substitutions), Reyna watched from the bench. The talented attacking midfielder has been battling injuries recently, but it was still surprising to not see him on the field at all up to then. Pochettino only used three of five potential substitutions.

