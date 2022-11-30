DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic scored his first-ever World Cup goal in exceptionally dramatic fashion. But he didn’t get a chance to celebrate. Or at least, not immediately.

Tuesday evening’s 38th-minute strike against Iran might be the most important one he’s scored yet and he’s collected a few well-timed stunners over the years. It was his 22nd goal for the national team.

The stakes couldn’t have been higher. The US played Iran in the third match of a tightly contested World Cup group. They needed a win to continue their journey. Both the USA and Iran had everything to prove, everything to lose. An onslaught of political controversy preceded the evening.

Overall, the US has played well this tournament. But they have also been looking for goals in desperation, struggling to find them for some time. Ultimately, it was Pulisic that came through, yet it really required the full team.

“We talked about it before the game,” said centerback Tim Ream, the oldest player on the United States roster. “That exact play was how we were going to score. Credit to Serg [Sergiño Dest], you know, seeing that he could hit the ball back across. Christian was told before the game: crush, crush that back post. And that’s exactly what he did.”

Antonee Robinson bombed forward, collecting the ball on the wing, finding Tyler Adams. Adams sent a quick pass to Weston McKennie. McKennie spotted Dest on the right, made the crisp cross to switch the play. Dest headed the ball down to Pulisic, running forward. Pulisic sent the lone goal of the evening into the net, colliding hard into the keeper.

The goal was the culmination of squad synergy. Combined with the steady, stoic defending that defined the second half, it was enough to defeat Iran and continue Team USA’s World Cup trajectory.

Pulisic is hardly alone for standout performances in Doha. Success so far has required impassioned performances, reliable execution, and a few clutch heroics from numerous members of this national team.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has stopped shots and added ball distribution to his weaponry. Ream, Walker Zimmerman and Cameron Carter Vickers have all made necessary stops to threatening attacks in their turns at centerback. Ream’s veteran presence in particular has provided a calm resolve to the team’s formidable backline.

Dest and Robinson have been tenacious defensively and aggressive in attack. Voted in as team captain when the World Cup began, Adams now leads the midfield, covering an impressive amount of ground every match. Yunus Musah and McKennie have turned in exemplary performances each night by his side.

Pulisic’s dynamism is all it was claimed to be, and he is having the tournament he needed to so far. Tim Weah has been an attacking threat and the only other U.S. goalscorer at the World Cup so far. Josh Sargent has also contributed with good runs in front of goal.

A few key substitutions have had their needed impact on the game. That includes Brenden Aaronson, the Leeds United midfielder from Medford who rose through the Union ranks. Aaronson was the man sent in to replace Pulisic on the wing in the second half against Iran, playing a crucial role as the team protected their lead in the second half for a brutal forty-five minutes plus stoppage.

Tying them together is Gregg Berhalter, with the evidence of what this team is producing standing against his critics.

Now officially qualified for the Round of 16, the US is set to compete against the Netherlands, marking the 5th time the US has made it to the knockouts since returning to the World Cup after an absence of four decades in 1990 and four years since failing in the qualification rounds for 2018. They’ve earned every bit of their achievement. It took grit and talent.

Shortly after the match, photos surfaced of Pulisic celebrating the win from his hospital bed in Doha. He was there temporarily for scans, which confirmed a pelvic contusion. Pulisic’s status is now “day to day,” though he was back at the team hotel to welcome his teammates with an enormous grin as they returned, still celebrating.

The US will face The Netherlands in the Round of 16 this Saturday. It’s a difficult but surmountable challenge for the young, remarkably talented U.S. squad.

The hero from Hershey faced-timed the celebrating group after the final whistle, although Ream said they could barely hear him, because everyone was screaming in the locker room. McKennie told media in the mixed zone that he had texted Pulisic to check on him. He said Pulisic was “so, so happy,” and was already looking forward to their match with the Dutch. Pulisic texted McKennie: “Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday.”