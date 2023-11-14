Emma Hayes’ hiring by the USWNT is official, as is how much she wanted the job

The U.S. women’s soccer team’s hiring of Emma Hayes as its next manager became official on Tuesday, and while not every factor in the move is settled yet, one big one is.

For the last few months, there was much behind-the-scenes chatter that Hayes wanted to return to the country where she made her coaching name. Now she has said it aloud and with gusto.

“This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said in remarks to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s website. “No one ever knows what the right time is in life for anything, but it’s the feeling I have for this team and for a country that I have a great connection with and a history with. I’ve dreamed about doing this job from my days as a coach in my early twenties.”

And she added for emphasis: “You can’t turn the U.S. women’s national team down.”

Her connection with this country is indeed that deep. Hayes moved from her native England to the United States in 2001 to begin her coaching career with the amateur Long Island Lady Riders from 2001-03. She then took over the Iona College women’s program from 2003-06.

After a two-year return to England to serve as an Arsenal assistant, Hayes crossed the pond again to become the manager of the Chicago Red Stars in Women’s Professional Soccer, which preceded the National Women’s Soccer League. In 1½ seasons there, her players included Carli Lloyd, Kate Markgraf, a rookie Megan Rapinoe, Brazil’s Formiga, and Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani.

Following her exit in Chicago, Hayes did consulting work for the former Western New York Flash and Washington Freedom, then got the Chelsea job in 2012. She has held it ever since. But she has remained connected to the American scene, regularly visiting these shores for games and the annual United Soccer Coaches convention.

“I’ve got so many fond memories of turning up in Long Island with a backpack and a thousand dollars and working for clubs across the whole of Long Island and Westchester and New York City,” Hayes said.

Now age 47, Hayes also has brought three marquee American players to Chelsea over the years: Crystal Dunn in 2017 and Mia Fishel and Catarina Macario this year.

An open secret

It’s worth looking back to the moment a few months ago when word started going around that Hayes wanted the job — though not until she’d won the Champions League with Chelsea. The grandest prize in European club soccer is the only major title she hasn’t yet brought to the blue quarter of London.

When Vlatko Andonovski departed after the U.S. crashed out of the World Cup in August, Hayes was in Australia as a studio analyst for England’s ITV. A few days before the final, she was a speaker at FIFA’s Women’s Football Convention. After her session, she met with a pack of English and American reporters — and an elephant in the room.

“I suspected that question would come up,” Hayes said. “I’m very happy here at Chelsea, I’ve made that clear. I’ve been there for 11 years; it’s my home. I think the U.S. has wonderful players and perhaps the tournament didn’t go the way they wanted, but my focus is on getting home and preparing Chelsea for the start of the season.”

It didn’t feel like a flat-out “no” at the time, and it feels like even less of one now.

Still, there was genuine belief that she’d stay at Chelsea. So it was surprising when the club announced earlier this month that she’d leave after the season.

It took barely an hour to connect the dots.

“Her passion for the game, her coaching acumen, her ability to galvanize players and staff, her dedication to continue to evolve as a coach and her qualities as a person are all incredibly impressive,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement Tuesday. “She has a great appreciation for the legacy of this program and embraces the big challenges ahead.”

Hayes praised Crocker in turn for the rigorousness of his work.

“It was an extraordinary interview process that made me really think hard about who I am, what my teams are about, and the importance of the things that really, really matter if you’re going to compete at the highest level,” Hayes said. “Most importantly, it showed how serious the U.S. are in getting things right both on and off the pitch so that the team can compete on all fronts for every trophy.”

Equal pay with Gregg Berhalter could happen

It helped that Crocker had U.S. Soccer’s backing to go to a place it and much of the sport have never gone to before. Hayes “will become the highest-paid women’s soccer coach in the world,” the announcement said, and that could mean pay equity with U.S. men’s manager Gregg Berhalter.

A source with knowledge of the matter told The Inquirer earlier this month that plans are in the works to make that happen, though we don’t know exactly what the number will be. And we won’t know for a while because the salaries are only disclosed retroactively in U.S. Soccer’s annual tax documents. (They become public because U.S. Soccer is a nonprofit entity.)

It also matters that Hayes isn’t going to take the job full time until May. Current interim manager Twila Kilgore will continue in that role until then, a span that includes a two-game friendly series against China next month, the Concacaf women’s Gold Cup in February and March, and another friendly window in April.

Hayes will have four games on the bench before the U.S. heads to Paris for next summer’s Olympics, two games in June and two games in July. The Athletic reported that Hayes will not work with the Americans in the interim national team windows.

“This is a unique situation, but the team is in safe hands with Twila,” Crocker said. “Her stewardship will be crucial during this period as we are focused on success at the Olympics. Emma has endorsed Twila, she will be a key part of Emma’s staff when she arrives and moving forward, and we are excited for what’s to come with our USWNT program.”

The U.S. women’s team isn’t used to waiting for a manager it wants. Nor is it used to playing second fiddle to anyone, whether another national team or a club.

But it believes the wait will be worth it for someone whose coaching resumé is as good as it gets: five English women’s Super League titles, five FA Cups, and reaching the 2021 Champions League final amid three semifinals. Hayes also won FIFA’s best women’s coach of the year award in 2021.

Now to see if the personal touch of her past American experience will be the final puzzle piece.

“I understand how important this team is to the people and culture of the United States, not just the soccer community,” Hayes said. “I fully understand the place this team has in U.S. society. I’ve lived it.”

