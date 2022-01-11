U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Cone said Tuesday that there have been “constructive” collective bargaining negotiations lately with the women’s team’s players union. But there still seems to be work to do on the governing body’s goal of a joint deal with a single structure for the women’s and men’s unions.

“We have been encouraged by the constructive nature of our recent CBA negotiations with the Women’s National Team” Cone wrote in a letter to fans published on U.S. Soccer’s website. “These discussions have benefited greatly from the consistent and active participation of the women’s players at the bargaining table.”

The women’s team is currently operating under a three-month extension of a deal that was to expire at the end of 2021. The new end date is March 31, 2022. The extension included some progress at the bargaining table, with an agreement for U.S. Soccer to no longer pay the NWSL salaries of national team stars who play in the league.

The players wanted that as much as the federation, so they could have more freedom in where they play — and increase pressure on NWSL team owners to spend more money.

Cone wrote that the extension “reflects our collective ability to work together and the urgency of both sides to reach a new agreement.”

There has been less progress with the men’s team’s players’ union, which hasn’t had a working CBA since the end of 2018. That issue hasn’t gotten as much attention as the women’s team’s negotiations, in part because of their high-profile lawsuit over equal pay.

But three full years without a CBA is a long time, and there is no lack of attention on the men these days as they head toward the final games of World Cup qualifying.

“We still have much work ahead of us in our negotiations with representatives for the Men’s National Team, and we hope they continue to engage in these important discussions,” Cone wrote.

One of Cone’s big goals is to bring the women’s and men’s unions together under one CBA that would equalize World Cup prize money for both teams and create a revenue-sharing deal between them.

In September, U.S. Soccer offered identical contract proposals to both unions. Two months later, all three parties gathered for the first joint bargaining session in federation history. There hasn’t been progress yet, but Cone said she’s optimistic.

“While we haven’t received a commitment from either union to move forward with a single pay structure, we have been encouraged that they are willing to join us in discussions about that possibility as we continue to negotiate separate CBAs with each for now,” she wrote. “We will continue to invite the Men’s National Team to participate in each of our bargaining sessions with the Women’s National Team, including five sessions this month alone, and we hope that the men’s recent participation signals their willingness to be more regularly involved moving forward.”

The men’s union has been a loud supporter of the women’s players’ equal pay lawsuit, sometimes to a point that has surprised the women’s team’s fans.

Cone turned that back on the men in expressing hope for a deal on one of the women’s union’s biggest sticking points: equalizing World Cup prize money for both teams.

“We are still focused on taking the important step of equalizing FIFA World Cup prize money, and will not agree to any collective bargaining agreement that does not include that commitment from the two unions,” she wrote. “Given their vocal support for our shared commitment to equal pay and the fact that they continue to play under a CBA that expired over three years ago, we trust the Men’s National Team shares our goal of equalizing FIFA World Cup prize money and sense of urgency about getting a deal done.”

Cone, who is running for re-election in two months, and U.S. Soccer CEO Will Wilson will take questions from the media in a news conference later today.

