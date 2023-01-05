The U.S. women’s soccer team has welcomed back two important attackers and a veteran defender for its trip to New Zealand this month.

Forward Lynn Williams returns to action after missing almost all of last year due to a major hamstring injury she suffered on March 18, in the opening game of the Kansas City Current’s NWSL Challenge Cup campaign.

The other returning forward, Gotham FC’s Midge Purce, rejoins the squad after not being called up last October or November due to what manager Vlatko Andonovski called at the time “a dip in her form.”

Emily Sonnett hasn’t played since June for her country or her club, the Washington Spirit, because of a foot injury. The Spirit put her on the season-ending injury list in late August.

But the U.S.’ overall injury list is still long, and it has some new members. Along with long-term absentees including Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, Tierna Davidson and Christen Press, Sophia Smith won’t go to New Zealand because of a foot injury and Megan Rapinoe is out with an ankle injury.

It’s not known when Smith suffered the foot injury, but its existence was revealed a few weeks ago by her agent.

Andonovski had said in October that he hoped Davidson, a marquee young centerback who tore an ACL in late March, would be able to make this trip. Alas, she isn’t ready yet.

The U.S. women’s team holds a January gathering every year, but it’s usually on home soil. This time, the program is going to the country where it will be based for this summer’s World Cup. Though the Americans and Football Ferns have met 19 times before, including in last year’s SheBelieves Cup, they’ve all been in the United States.

Now they’ll play a two-game set after the U.S. has a few days of training camp. The first game will be at the 34,500-seat Sky Stadium in Wellington, kicking off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 17 (4 p.m. on Jan. 18 over there).

The second game will be at Eden Park, the 50,000-seat national stadium in Auckland that’s famously the home of the nation’s superpower men’s rugby team. It will be the first time New Zealand’s women’s soccer team plays there. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Jan. 20 (4 p.m. on Jan. 21 over there).

The U.S. will play at both of those venues during this summer’s World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host with Australia. Eden Park will host its first and third group stage games, respectively against Vietnam and a qualifier from the upcoming inter-continental playoffs.

Sky Stadium will host the second group stage game, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands. The venue will be called Wellington Regional Stadium during the tournament, because FIFA doesn’t allow local sponsor names on venues during its events. (Keep that in mind for when FIFA picks another name for Lincoln Financial Field in 2026.)

The U.S. could play in both venues during the knockout rounds too, if it wins its group. The bracket path sets up a quarterfinal in Wellington and a semifinal in Auckland. Only two games would be in Australia: the round of 16 game in Sydney and the final in Sydney or third place game in Brisbane.

American fans will also see different uses of the host cities’ names. FIFA and the local World Cup organizers in both countries are using their cities’ Western and indigenous titles. So for example, Wellington is listed as Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara; Auckland is Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau; Sydney is Sydney/Gadigal; and Brisbane is Brisbane/Meaanjin.

“We’ve been thinking about and planning for the World Cup for a long time, but when the calendar turns to the World Cup year, for sure it brings some renewed focus and energy as the tournament starts in less than 200 days,” Andonovski said in a statement. “To get to bring the team to New Zealand in January and play in our World Cup venues has so many benefits, so we are going to make sure we maximize our time together, make this trip as productive as possible and enjoy a unique experience as many of our players have never been to New Zealand before.”

Andonovski will have a news conference later Thursday to share some more thoughts.

Both games of this trip will be broadcast exclusively on HBO Max, the streaming platform that is the new home of U.S. national team games through 2030. The platform’s corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, is the new home for U.S. national team games that the U.S. Soccer Federation owns the rights to – such as the friendlies that the U.S. women and men play.

Warner Bros. Discovery is paying $25 million per year for the deal, far more than U.S. Soccer has made in the past. Some games will also be televised on cable channel TNT, but not these two. On the 17th, TNT has the 76ers’ visit to the Los Angeles Clippers. The schedule for the 20th isn’t known yet.

U.S. roster for games at New Zealand

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Lyon, France), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Midge Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)