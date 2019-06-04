Ellis’ decisions are mostly already made here. Becky Sauerbrunn leads the unit, as she has done so well for so long. Crystal Dunn is the starting left back, even though she’s a converted winger. She hasn’t grown all the way into the role yet, but she fulfills Ellis’ goal of having outside backs who get up and down the field. There are no such worries about right back Kelley O’Hara, a veteran of the position. She can also play on the left if needed.