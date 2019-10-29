“It is extremely important that we widen the pool of players that we’re looking at or considering for the national team, because we don’t know when some of the senior players are going to decide to retire — or we have a case like Alex Morgan getting pregnant,” he said. “We have to have younger players ready to step into roles instead of waiting for them … I’m very, very much about developing young players at the same time as maintaining and improving the ones that we have on the squad.”