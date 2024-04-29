‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 3 premieres Thursday. Here’s what to expect from the new season.

Philly’s own Rob McElhenney and Wrexham A.F.C. return for a third season of Welcome to Wrexham on Thursday.

McElhenney, the creator and one of the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) bought the Welsh soccer club in 2020, and the first season of the documentary following the team came in 2022. At the end of the second season, the club was officially promoted up to League Two of the English Football League.

There’s a ton that’s new in Wrexham after the team’s promotion. The club went on a summer tour across multiple North American cities, including Philadelphia, to play friendlies against other European and American clubs, and have quickly become an international sensation thanks to the show. Even the documentary itself is changing, promising unprecedented on-field access in Season 3.

But the timing might be the biggest change.

“In terms of the documentary, we’re changing the format a little bit,” McElhenney told The Inquirer. “Last year, there was such a giant gap between what happened at the end of the football season, and then when the documentary season started. We felt it would be really fun and challenging to have the documentary seasons start earlier … We felt like that would be a lot more exciting.”

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham aired months after the end of the season, but Season 3 will premiere just a few weeks after the conclusion to Wrexham’s latestseason. This season, which will again follow Wrexham AFC’s women’s team, will also be considerably shorter — just eight episodes compared to 18 in Season 1 and 15 in Season 2.

Some viewers may already know how the club’s season ends — but we won’t spoil it here. Enjoy the fun for yourself. The new season will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. on FX and stream the next day on Hulu, with the first two episodes premiering on May 2.