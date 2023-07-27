Women’s World Cup: Lindsey Horan’s header and Nigeria’s upset among the highlights of Day 8

Day 8 of the women’s World Cup set the stage for what should be a dramatic end to group play.

Nigeria secured one of the biggest upsets of the tournament — and turned Group B on its head — by coming from behind to defeat co-host Australia, 3-2. Trailing 1-0, Racing Louisville forward Uchenna Kanu got the Super Falcons level right before halftime, while Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s second-half scores sealed the victory. It was the first win by an African team at this year’s World Cup.

The Matildas, playing for the second straight game without injured star striker Sam Kerr, were unable to capitalize on a 15-2 edge in corners and a 28-11 advantage in shots. The result vaulted Nigeria to the top of Group B and set up a critical matchup between Australia and Olympic champions Canada on Monday (6 a.m., FOX), with the possibility that one of the pretournament contenders could be sent home early.

Three teams — the United States, the Netherlands, and Portugal — remain in contention for the two knockout round spots out of Group E. A 62nd-minute header by captain Lindsey Horan helped the United States salvage a 1-1 tie against the Netherlands, though the Americans’ streak of 13 consecutive World Cup wins came to an end. Jill Roord scored an early goal for the Dutch.

Meanwhile, Portugal recorded its first ever World Cup goal and earned its first victory after defeating Vietnam, 2-0 in a matchup of tournament debutants. Telma Encarnação and Kika Nazareth scored in the first half for Portugal, which will next face the United States on Tuesday to close group play (3 a.m., FOX).

Scores

United States 1, Netherlands 1

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

Star of the day: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Oshoala seized on a mixup in Australia’s defense and finished from a tight angle in what turned out to be the decisive goal in Nigeria’s momentous upset of Australia. After entering as a substitute in the 64th minute, Oshoala became the first African player to score in three women’s World Cups.

Viral video

First Horan got mad, then she helped the United States get even.

Moments after taking an aggressive tackle from Daniëlle van de Donk, Horan headed home the equalizing goal in the United States’ draw with the Netherlands.

Horan and van de Donk are club teammates on Lyon and appeared after the game to set aside any differences.

They said it

“It was just a duel on the sideline that I won,” van de Donk said of her tackle on Horan, according to the Washington Post. “She is a bit like me; she got a bit feisty. We just had a little talk.”

What’s on tap

Argentina vs. South Africa from Dunedin, New Zealand (8 p.m. ET Thursday, FS1) England vs. Denmark from Sydney, Australia (4:30 a.m. Friday, FS1) China vs. Haiti from Adelaide, Australia (7 a.m. Friday, FS1)

