Although the group leaders in Friday’s World Cup games have already clinched advancing, there’s still plenty for the other six teams to play for. Just one of Ghana, South Korea or Uruguay will move on, and just one of Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox and FS1 begin simultaneous pregame coverage at 9 a.m. Eastern. Fox will break from noon to 1 p.m., then resume from there until 4 p.m. FS1′s coverage is nonstop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The late-night studio show is at 10:30 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Universo’s is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Geoff Shreeves and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Claudio Borghi)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi.

The standings: Portugal 6 points (already clinched advancing), Ghana 3, South Korea 1 (-1 goal difference), Uruguay 1 (-2). Uruguay can advance with a win and a South Korea loss or tie.

Betting odds: South Korea +360, Portugal -140, tie +310

Players to watch

South Korea: Son Heung-min. Though he has three shots and three chances created in two games in Qatar, the star forward hasn’t had a signature moment yet. It might not be a coincidence that his team is in last place.

Portugal: Rafael Leão. It will be interesting to see if manager Fernando Santos rests any of his big stars. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo will probably want to play every minute. But for now, let’s go with someone who doesn’t get as much attention. Leão is a wonderfully talented 23-year old winger for Italy’s AC Milan who has come off the bench in both World Cup games so far. Will he start this one?

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (JP Dellacamera on play-by-play with analyst Cobi Jones and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Diego Forlán)

Betting odds: Ghana +390, Uruguay -140, tie +270

Players to watch

Ghana: Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old Ajax forward scored two terrific goals in the Black Stars’ 3-2 win over South Korea, and has clubs as big as Arsenal chasing his signature.

Uruguay: Luis Suárez. More than just Ghana fans remember when his handball on the goal line in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals helped stop the Black Stars from becoming the first African team to reach the semis. La Celeste will need heroics from their biggest star -- and likely many of his teammates -- to avoid a major crash out of Qatar.

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Mauro Silva and Manuel Sol)

The standings: Brazil 6 points (already clinched advancing), Switzerland 3, Cameroon 1 (-1), Serbia 1 (-2). If Cameroon and Serbia both win, the tiebreakers start with goal difference.

Betting odds: Cameroon +650, Brazil -280, tie +400

Players to watch

Cameroon: Olivier Mbaizo. It should be Vincent Aboubakar or one of the other Indomitable Lions’ attackers, because they can reach the round of 16 with a win. But if you’re a Union fan reading this, you want to see if Mbaizo plays. So we’ll stick with him.

Brazil: Rodrygo. You’ve heard about Richarlison and Vinícius Junior by now, but you might not have heard much on Vinícius’ Real Madrid teammate. The 21-year-old winger is due for his own breakout moment.

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Jacqui Oatley on play-by-play with analyst Warren Barton and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Jorge Calvo on play-by-play with analysts Natalia Astrain and Amelia Valverde)

Betting odds: Serbia +155, Switzerland +180, tie +230

Players to watch

Serbia: Dušan Vlahović. The Juventus striker didn’t score against Brazil and didn’t play against Cameroon. He’s been dealing with a groin injury throughout the tournament, but it’s not a coincidence that Serbia hasn’t won yet.

Switzerland: Granit Xhaka. With Serbia needing a win and Switzerland needing a tie to be sure, Xhaka needs to play a big game at both ends of the field.