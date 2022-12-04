The World Cup’s round of 16 continues Sunday with two European powers facing big challenges: France vs. Poland and England vs. Senegal. Here’s how to watch all the action.

The entire day’s coverage in English is on FS1 because of Fox’s NFL commitments. Pregame coverage starts at 9 a.m. and runs until around 4 p.m. The nighttime studio show is at 8:30 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1D. France vs. 2C. Poland

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analyst Manuel Sol)

» READ MORE: The full TV and streaming schedule for the rest of the World Cup

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform, Tubi.

Betting odds: France -1100, Poland +640. Some bookmakers may offer odds for a tie in regulation. FanDuel, where these odds came from, does not.

Players to watch

France: Kylian Mbappé. Manager Didier Deschamps could afford to bring his biggest star off the bench in the group stage finale against Tunisia because Les Bleus were comfortably atop their group. He’ll obviously start now, and let’s see if he can make some more magic.

Poland: Wojciech Szczęsny. The veteran goalkeeper saved penalty kicks against Argentina — Lionel Messi specifically — and Saudi Arabia. He’ll have to have one of the games of his life to help his country pull off an upset here.

1B. England vs. 2A. Senegal

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan and referee expert Mark Clattenburg)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analyst Eduardo Biscayart)

Betting odds: England -550, Senegal +370

Players to watch

England: Phil Foden. Fans and media demanded to see the 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder during the Three Lions’ first two group stage games. They got their wish in the third, and he delivered with the second goal against Wales.

Senegal: Édouard Mendy. The veteran goalkeeper is one of a few Lions of Teranga who plays in the English Premier League.