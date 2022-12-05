There are two more chapters left in the story of this World Cup’s round of 16, and they’ll be written on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox’s coverage starts at 9 a.m. and runs until noon, then stops and resumes at 1 p.m. There’s a postgame show on FS1 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The late-night studio show is on FS1 at 10 p.m. and Fox at midnight. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

1F. Morocco vs. 2E. Spain

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan and reporter Rodolfo Landeros)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play with analyst Eduardo Biscayart)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform, Tubi.

Betting odds: Morocco +330, Spain -460. Some bookmakers may offer odds for a tie in regulation. FanDuel, where these odds came from, does not.

Players to watch

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui. Backed by huge crowds of their fans in Qatar, the Atlas Lions’ defense shut out Croatia (0-0) and Belgium (2-0) before conceding once against Canada (2-1). Mazraoui, the starting left back for his country and Bayern Munich, has played a key part: nine clearances, six tackles, and 82% pass completion so far.

Spain: Pedri. With any Spain game, you can pick any number of La Roja’s outstanding players. This time, let’s go with one of the tempo-setters in midfield, a 20-year-old phenom from Barcelona. Pedri has completed a staggering 258 of 283 passes at this World Cup, a completion rate of 91.2%.

1H. Portugal vs. 2G. Switzerland

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden and reporters Tom Rinaldi and Geoff Shreeves)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analyst Manuel Sol)

Betting odds: Portugal -245, Portugal +194

Players to watch

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s always the player to watch, but there’s a new reason for this game. When Ronaldo was subbed off during the second half of his team’s 2-1 loss to South Korea — it was 1-1 at the time — he left the field in visible anger. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said after the game that as he watched, he “didn’t like it, not at all.” Santos also refused to say whether Ronaldo would wear the captain’s armband for this game. It’s a small thing, but with Ronaldo, everything gets magnified. And he usually likes it that way.

Switzerland: Manuel Akanji. You might think that a player with experience at Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and FC Basel has played often against Ronaldo before. In fact, Akanji has done so just once, and it was a national team game: a 3-1 Portugal win over Switzerland in the 2019 UEFA Nations League semifinals. Ronaldo scored all three Portuguese goals. When Akanji’s Man City routed Ronaldo’s Manchester United 6-3 in the English Premier League in October, Ronaldo watched the whole thing from the bench.

