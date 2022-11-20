For the first time in 3,065 days, the U.S. men’s soccer team is set to play a game at a World Cup.

It’s been that long — eight years, four months and 20 days — since the Americans’ loss to Belgium in the 2014 tournament’s round of 16 in Brazil. Now the wait finally ends, as a teams full of promising young stars takes the field together in Qatar.

Here’s how to watch the U.S. play Wales, plus Monday’s other two games.

FS1′s coverage window is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fox’s’s coverage window is from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are late-night studio shows on FS1 at 11:30 p.m. and Fox at midnight. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and its late studio show is at midnight.

Group B: England vs. Iran

Time: 8 a.m.

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

English TV/streaming: FS1 and FoxSports.com (Ian Darke on play-by-play with analyst Landon Donovan, reporter Geoff Shreeves and referee expert Joe Machnik).

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Sammy Sadovnik on play-by-play, Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlán as analysts).

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service. The first 12 games of the World Cup will be available on Peacock’s free tier, then the rest will be behind the subscription paywall.

Fox will have replays of every game for free on its streaming platform Tubi, though it’s not known yet how quickly they’ll be posted.

Betting odds: England -290, Iran +900, tie +360.

Players to watch

England: Jude Bellingham. If you watch the Premier League, you already know about big stars like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. But there’s one player on the Three Lions’ squad who plies his trade abroad, and he’s a big-time talent. Bellingham is a 19-year-old central midfielder with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, blessed with speed and creative skill. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are chasing his signature with gargantuan sums.

Iran: Sardar Azmoun. The 27-year-old forward from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen is Team Melli’s leader on and off the field. On it, he has 41 goals in 65 senior national team games. Off it, he’s been a vocal backer of anti-government protests over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in September and detained by Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands

Time: 11 a.m.

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Rodolfo Landeros and referee expert Mark Clattenburg).

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Sebastián Abreu and Amelia Valverde).

Betting odds: Senegal +550, Netherlands -180, tie +290.

Players to watch

Senegal: Kalidou Koulibaly. Senegal was a trendy pick to become the first African World Cup quarterfinalist since 2010, until star forward Sadio Mané was ruled out with an injury on Thursday. The Lions of Teranga can still make a deep run, but they’ll have to do it with defense instead of offense. Koulibaly is a commanding centerback for his country and English club Chelsea, and he isn’t afraid to take a shot when he gets the chance.

Netherlands: Cody Gakpo. This Oranje team is good, but doesn’t have the kind of superstar talent that past squads had. It does have some promising young players, and Gakpo is high up the list. He has 13 goals and 17 assists this season for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Leeds United were among the teams chasing him this summer

Group B: United States vs. Wales

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporters Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi, and referee expert Mark Clattenburg).

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analysts Tab Ramos and Manuel Sol).

Betting odds: United States +155, Wales +210, tie +195.

Players to watch

United States: Christian Pulisic. No one has felt the pain more over the last five years of the Americans’ failure to qualify for 2018. The Hershey native was a rising star then, and the 24-year-old is the program’s biggest star now. Fortunately for him, he isn’t the only big-time player. But he gets the spotlight here, because he has yearned so deeply for this moment and now he has it.

Wales: Gareth Bale. If picking Pulisic for the U.S. is cliché, picking Bale for Wales is even more so. He deserves it, though, because Wales is in its first men’s World Cup since 1958. After a career full of the biggest games in Spain and England, the 33-year-old with five Champions League titles now gets to play in the biggest tournament of all.

